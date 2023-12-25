OMG! Vivek Oberoi once opened up about how Sohail Khan promised him to sort everything between Salman Khan and him; Here’s what affected it?

And ever since, there have been news reports about Vivek and Aishwarya's past relationship. Since his previous videos about Aishwarya, his relationship, and the things that went wrong have leaked online, many people have felt sympathy for the Indian Police Force star.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 12/25/2023 - 14:30
movie_image: 
Vivek Oberoi

MUMBAI : In his most recent interview, legendary actor Suresh Oberoi, the father of Vivek Oberoi, stated that he was not aware of his rumored relationship with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. And ever since, there have been news reports about Vivek and Aishwarya's past relationship. Since his previous videos about Aishwarya, his relationship, and the things that went wrong have leaked online, many people have felt sympathy for the Indian Police Force star.

(Also read: Vivek Oberoi reveals his 'most blissful place'

Vivek and friend, Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh appeared on Farah Khan's chat program in an old footage that has gone viral. where he discussed how, at the time, he was close friends with both Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan.

And how he battled with his brother Salman Khan to avoid doing all of this, even though Sohail had assured him he would resolve the matter. During the conversation, he went on to say that the press conference let him down and that, as of right now, Arbaaz is speaking to him somewhere and Sohail isn't. In addition, because he let Sohail down, he completely understands how the man feels.

Salman Khan, the Bollywood actor do not have a good relationship up until this point with Vivek Oberoi.  Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Vivek allegedly had a relationship at one point, but after they split up, Salman allegedly couldn't accept the separation and became abusive towards Vivek for being her guy. Vivek claimed in a news conference that the Tiger 3 star requested him to end his relationship with Aishwarya through more than 20 calls.

According to the actor from the Indian Police Force, the celebrity mistreated him. The actor then stated that he shouldn't have done what he did, and that everything changed after that press appearance.

(Also read: Vivek Oberoi spills the beans on trolls and not taking up movies produced by his father

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – Bollywood Life

Ashneer Grover Maneesh Sharma Tubelight Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Vivek Oberoi Salman Khan Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam Sohail Khan Tiger 3 Leke Prabhu Ka Naam Katrina Kaif Emraan Hashmi Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 12/25/2023 - 14:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Whoa! Times when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan fought in public like a normal couple
MUMBAI : Aishwarya Rai as everyone knows is the Bachchan bahu and married to Abhishek Bachchan. They make a smashing...
Star Plus Show Artists Reveal Their Christmas Plans; Here Is What They Have To Say:
MUMBAI : Now that December has finally arrived, everyone has begun initiating their Christmas plans. It's time to...
Awwdorable! Parents Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt finally reveal baby Raha's face
MUMBAI : The Kapoor family is one of the most talked about families in B town. Over the time, this family has been the...
What! Meera Chopra reveals not sharing a sisterly bond with cousins Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra, “help never came from them”
MUMBAI : Actress Meera Chopra who made her acting debut in the horror film 1920 London, made some starting revelations...
Exclusive! Sheezan Khan roped in for Shashi Sumeet's next on Star Plus?
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of...
Really! When Shah Rukh Khan shares being 'Age Honest' in his recently released film Dunki; Says ‘I feel I should do age-centric roles now…’
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan most recently starred in Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, one of the most anticipated...
Recent Stories
Aishwarya
Whoa! Times when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan fought in public like a normal couple
Latest Video
Related Stories
Aishwarya
Whoa! Times when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan fought in public like a normal couple
RANBIR
Awwdorable! Parents Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt finally reveal baby Raha's face
Meera Chopra
What! Meera Chopra reveals not sharing a sisterly bond with cousins Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra, “help never came from them”
Shah Rukh Khan
Really! When Shah Rukh Khan shares being 'Age Honest' in his recently released film Dunki; Says ‘I feel I should do age-centric roles now…’
Katrina
Interesting! Katrina Kaif Reveals Secret Bike Riding Lessons in Bandra for Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara: Trainer's Identity Remains Confidential
Bhagyashree
What! Bhagyashree Reminisces About Maine Pyar Kiya Days: Shooting Posters with Salman Khan While 5 Months Pregnant!