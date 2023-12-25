OMG! Vivek Oberoi once opened up about how Sohail Khan promised him to sort everything between Salman Khan and him; Here’s what affected it?

MUMBAI : In his most recent interview, legendary actor Suresh Oberoi, the father of Vivek Oberoi, stated that he was not aware of his rumored relationship with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. And ever since, there have been news reports about Vivek and Aishwarya's past relationship. Since his previous videos about Aishwarya, his relationship, and the things that went wrong have leaked online, many people have felt sympathy for the Indian Police Force star.

Vivek and friend, Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh appeared on Farah Khan's chat program in an old footage that has gone viral. where he discussed how, at the time, he was close friends with both Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan.

And how he battled with his brother Salman Khan to avoid doing all of this, even though Sohail had assured him he would resolve the matter. During the conversation, he went on to say that the press conference let him down and that, as of right now, Arbaaz is speaking to him somewhere and Sohail isn't. In addition, because he let Sohail down, he completely understands how the man feels.

Salman Khan, the Bollywood actor do not have a good relationship up until this point with Vivek Oberoi. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Vivek allegedly had a relationship at one point, but after they split up, Salman allegedly couldn't accept the separation and became abusive towards Vivek for being her guy. Vivek claimed in a news conference that the Tiger 3 star requested him to end his relationship with Aishwarya through more than 20 calls.

According to the actor from the Indian Police Force, the celebrity mistreated him. The actor then stated that he shouldn't have done what he did, and that everything changed after that press appearance.

