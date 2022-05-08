OMG! This is what Sonu Sood feels Bollywood needs to do as competition with South Indian Films grows, Check Out

He believes that the South filmmakers have always focused on bringing the audience to the theatres to enjoy cinema with their extravagant films and believes that Bollywood needs to pull up their socks and with healthy competition, one can excel.

MUMBAI :The South vs. Bollywood debate has been going on for a long time now and many blockbuster films have been made in the South and their remakes are happening in Bollywood. The South Indian Film industry is also being recognized by global film industries and celebrities and this is big for India.

Now, Actor Sonu Sood shared his views on how South Indian Films can give tough competition to Bollywood when it comes to the theatrical releases of the films. Sonu considers there to be healthy competition and a clash like that can help churn out some good films.

Sonu has worked in both industries and debuted with the Tamil film, Kallazhagar in the year 1999, being cast in a supporting role. Sonu gained recognition in Bollywood after being a part of Yuva and then went on to star in films like, Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Jodhaa Akbar, Dabangg, among others. He was also a part of Samrat Prithviraj, starring Akshay in the role of Prithviraj Chauhan.

Sonu told another news portal that, “Bollywood has been making quite a number of good films, but one must also not forget the fact that the number of films South make is huge. It is at least five times more than Bollywood.” He further added that the content coming from South is larger too and it keeps the filmmakers on their toes to make good movies.

He believes that the South filmmakers have always focused on bringing the audience to the theatres to enjoy cinema with their extravagant films and believes that Bollywood needs to pull up their socks and with healthy competition, one can excel.

Latest Video