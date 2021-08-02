OMG! This is what Sooraj Pancholi has to say about Jiah Khan's case being transferred to special CBI court

MUMBAI: The death case of Jiah Khan has remained unsolved for almost eight years. The case has now been assigned to a special CBI court. Sooraj Pancholi, Jiah's ex-boyfriend, was already facing accusations for the death of Jiah Khan in a sessions court.

In an interview with Bombay Times, Sooraj said, “I am a little satisfied with this because my case should have been in the special CBI Court from the beginning. Now that the matter is in the CBI Court, I am hopeful that we will see closure to this. If the court finds me guilty, I should be penalised, but if it doesn’t, I deserve to be set free from these charges.” Further, Sooraj spoke about how his reputation has been brought down over the years and praised his family for supporting him to survive the last eight years”

“This period has been tough for me. I trust that there will be light at the end of this tunnel. It has been tough on me because the industry and everything around it works on perception and the perception about me has not been what I would have liked it to be. It was ruined years ago. I don’t know how I survived the last eight years, my family’s support has seen me through it all,”

“I have tried forgetting the experiences I have had through these years. My aim is to look ahead and move forward. My family is hopeful that the CBI Court will at least be expeditious with the case. ”ANI tweeted about the case transfer on Friday.

The tweet read, “Actor Jiah Khan death case: CBI court will now hear the case pending for 8 yrs. The sessions court, which was conducting a trial against her boyfriend actor Suraj Pancholi on charges of alleged abetment, has said that the trial should be transferred to a spl CBI court”

Jiah Khan's death was considered a suicide, but her mother, Rabiya, believes she was murdered and blames Jiah's ex-boyfriend Sooraj Pancholi, who was named in a suicide note discovered by police.

Credits- DNA

