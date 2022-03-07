OMG! When Akshay Kumar was left stunned because of wife Twinkle Khanna’s honesty

MUMBAI: Also read: Explosive! Has R Madhavan taken an indirect dig at Akshay Kumar for ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ failure?

Akshay Kumar has been married to Twinkle Khanna for a long time now and are still going strong. Twinkle Khanna acted in a few films and later found her calling as a witty writer. Mrs. Funnybones works magic in her writing and is known for her straightforward and bold wits.

Akshay is amongst the biggest stars in Bollywood and is soon gearing up for the promotions of his film Raksha Bandhan as the trailer was launched a few days ago. His last two films Bachchan Pandey and Samrat Prithviraj may not have done well, but that doesn't stop people from anticipating his films.

He also recently had many controversies surrounding him about his film Samrat Prithviraj and for endorsing a Pan Masala Brand. He stepped down as the brand ambassador and even apologized for promoting it. This year was filled with controversies for him.

Back in 2015, he made a controversial statement about his wife that at times she is too honest and needs to be controlled as she is vocal about her opinions. The actor had said in a chat with another news channel, “My wife has the wackiest sense of humour and tends to go overboard. I have to ask her to tone it down.” He further recalled an incident saying, “We had just been married when I took her for a film. The producer asked her, ‘Bhabhiji kaisi thi film?’, and her response was, ‘It’s Shit’.”

Akshay said that she says what she thinks and feels and so he needs to control her.

