OMG! When Ameesha Patel filed a lawsuit of Rs 12 Crores against her own father for mishandling her finances, “My money belongs to no one but me and not even my parents…”

There was a time when Ameesha sued her father Amit Patel for Rs 12 Crores, for mishandling her money
Ameesha Patel

MUMBAI :Ameesha Patel ruled the 90’s and is still remembered for her dream debut opposite Hrithik Roshan in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. The actress who was recently seen opposite Sunny Deol in Gadar 2 is riding high on its success. The film has made a whopping Rs 524 Crores at the box office and is considered one of the biggest hits of the year. The makers recently threw a success bash where the who’s who of Bollywood made an appearance. 

There was a time when Ameesha sued her father Amit Patel for Rs 12 Crores, for mishandling her money and she previously told a news portal about it, “Why should I feel ashamed? My money belongs to no one but me and not even my parents have the right to take it away. In fact, my grandmother is supporting me. My parents have fooled her too.”

Ameesha’s brother Ashmit who is also an actor spoke about her saying, “There’s no sibling rivalry involved in my stand. Yes, it’s true that I have hardly spoken to Amisha since she’s mostly away from shooting abroad. And the little that we talk has nothing to do with any professional rivalry. As I understand, she was in Mumbai early this morning before she went back abroad, but I’m not too sure about this. This is a family matter, and we will sort it out once she’s back.”

He added, “I’m minding my own business as I do not want to get dragged into all this till I’m asked to. But there is no question about which side of the fence I am standing on. I can’t even imagine paying my parents back for the kind of luxurious lifestyle they have provided for me. They have selflessly given all that they had to make sure that both my sister and I had the best of everything in life. I will always be thankful to them.’

Ameesha’s mother recently said in an interview that gradually things in the family improved and they put an end to their 5 years estrangement, 

