OMG! When Amrita Singh said she would slap daughter Sara Ali Khan if she dared to marry like her

MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan is basking in the phenomenal success of her recent release Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, directed by Laxman Utekar and co-starring Vicky Kaushal. The film upon its release has become audiences favourite and they are glued to the performance of Sara Ali Khan in the film where she played the role of a small town girl from Indore. 

Sara’s personal life has been much a topic of discussion much more than her professional life. The actress comes from a broken home where her mother Amrita divorced Saif Ali Khan years back and raised Sara and her brother Ibrahim single handedly. While Sara is a spitting image of Amrita, Ibrahim looks like Saif.

In an old magazine a photo has been going viral where Amrita said that she would slap Sara if she married young like her. Saif and Amrita had a hush hush wedding in 1999 and the 12 year age gap between them didn't seem to be a hindrance. However after 13 years of marriage the couple separated. 

There were rumors that Saif’s closeness to model Rosa Catalano was the reason for the cracks in the marriage but Saif denied it saying it was due to Amrita’s behavior toward him and his family that made them distant. 

Sara spoke about the separation saying that her mom was unhappy and forgot to laugh when they were married. So she thought separation was better than being in an unhappy marriage. Today Saif and Amrita are very happy in their own little worlds.

