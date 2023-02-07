OMG! When Dharmendra lost his cool at a reporter on being asked about Sunny Deol’s absence at Esha Deol’s wedding

Now, a throwback video has gone viral where a reporter is asking Dharmendra why Sunny is missing at Esha’s wedding. Dharmendra loses his cool
Dharmendra

MUMBAI:  Recently, Dharmendra’s grandson Karan Deol tied the knot with his sweetheart Drisha Acharya and the celebrations were a star studded one. His father Sunny Deol with wife Pooja, uncle Bobby with wife Tanya and Abhay Deol were there to give him their blessings. It was not surprising that Dharmendra’s second wife Hema Malini and her daughters Esha and Aahana Deol were missing from the celebrations.

Also Read- Exclusive! "Esha should do a biopic on Dream Girl, it will be a treat to watch her as a Hema Malini on screen" Suniel Shetty

Now, a throwback video has gone viral where a reporter is asking Dharmendra why Sunny is missing at Esha’s wedding. Dharmendra loses his cool and says “Bakwas Mat Kijiye”  

Dharmendra has now shared a picture with Esha on his social media page and captioned it, “Esha, Aahana, Hema and all my darling kids ……loving Takhtani’s and Vohra’s l love you and respect you all from the core of my heart……age and illness is telling upon me I could have spoken personally to to you ……..but…”

Esha posted a picture from her wedding and wrote, “Love you papa . You are the best. Love you unconditionally & you know that . Cheer up & always be happy & healthy. Love u”

Also Read- Dharmendra reacts to a troll who asks him why he is behaving like a struggling actor

It was reported that even though Esha and Aahana Deol were invited to nephew Karan’s wedding with Drisha, they chose not to come as a sign of respect to their mother and Dharmendra’s other family members.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Aww! Ranbir Kapoor bullies Alia Bhatt in a throwback video, netizens say “Actor teaching an actress manners”
OMG! Did Salman Khan play cupid between ex Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan? Netizens seem to think so after a video of the trio goes viral