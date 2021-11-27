OMG! When Faran Khan used to throw up every time Shah Rukh Khan showed his abs

MUMBAI: Bollywood director Farah Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s friendship goes way back. They are not only best friends but they have also worked together in some blockbuster films! One such film was ‘Om Shanti Om’.

It has some funny anecdotes around the director and SRK! Om Shanti Om’s famous disco song ‘Dard-E-Disco’ is still instilled in our hearts because of the perfect beats and Shah Rukh Khan’s sizzling and hot body! But did you know these hot looks of SRK did not settle quite well with Farah?

Talking about the same in 2017, Farah revealed that she was pregnant during the shoot of her movie and that she did not have quite a memorable time while shooting the song ‘Dard-E-Disco’. The reason for this is, each time the actor took off his shirt during the song’s shoot, Farah would end up puking after looking at his six-packs.

She said, “I got pregnant towards the end of the shoot of Om Shanti Om and we still had to shoot Dard-E-Disco. So every time SRK took his shirt off I would throw up in a bucket that was kept on set! I had to assure him this was not a reaction to his body.”

Well, that is hilarious!

Om Shanti Om was based on love and reincarnation. This movie was the debut film of Deepika Padukone.

