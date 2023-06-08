OMG! When Hema Malini revealed some shocking details of her relationship with Dharmendra: “nobody will feel like they want to live their life…”

MUMBAI: Hema Malini, the original Dream Girl of the Hindi film industry has given us some of the highest grossing films like Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Satte Pe Satta, Baghban, to name a few. Her talent and beauty are unmatched and there was a time when almost all the top actors of her time desired to marry her but ultimately she said yes to Dharmendra as they were in love.

Also Read-Dharmendra reacts to a troll who asks him why he is behaving like a struggling actor

Hema in an old interview revealed why she lives separately while Dharmendra lives with his first wife Prakashu Kaur and their sons Sunny and Bobby Deol. She said, “Nobody wants to be like that, it happens. Automatically, what happens, you have to accept. Otherwise, nobody will feel like they want to live their life like this. No! Every woman wants to have a husband, children, like a normal family. But somewhere, it went out of the way”

Hema further added, “I am not feeling bad about it, or sulking about it. I am happy with myself. I have my two children, and I have brought them up very well. Of course, he (Dharmendra) was there, always. Everywhere. Actually, he was the one worried, ‘Shaadi hona chaiye bachchon ka jaldi’ (The kids should get married early). I said ‘Hoga’ (It’ll happen). When the time is right, the right person will come around. With the blessings of god and guru ma, everything happened.”

Also Read-Really! Hema Malini once revealed that she never cooked a meal for Dharmendra but had to for her children, says “I called my mother and told her that because you didn’t teach me cooking…”

Interestingly, in her biography- Hema Malini: Beyond The Dream Girl, the Baghban actress also mentioned that her mother Jaya Chakravarthy was keen that she marry actor Jeetendra.

Birthday celebrations at home with family and few close friends pic.twitter.com/Lp4peEMZB5 — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) October 17, 2021

Despite living separately the love between the couple never got any less.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Spotboye



