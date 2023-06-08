OMG! When Hema Malini revealed some shocking details of her relationship with Dharmendra: “nobody will feel like they want to live their life…”

Hema in an old interview revealed why she lives separately while Dharmendra lives with his first wife Prakashu Kaur and their sons Sunny and Bobby Deol.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/06/2023 - 12:30
movie_image: 
Hema Malini

MUMBAI: Hema Malini, the original Dream Girl of the Hindi film industry has given us some of the highest grossing films like Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Satte Pe Satta, Baghban, to name a few. Her talent and beauty are unmatched and there was a time when almost all the top actors of her time desired to marry her but ultimately she said yes to Dharmendra as they were in love.

Also Read-Dharmendra reacts to a troll who asks him why he is behaving like a struggling actor

Hema in an old interview revealed why she lives separately while Dharmendra lives with his first wife Prakashu Kaur and their sons Sunny and Bobby Deol. She said, “Nobody wants to be like that, it happens. Automatically, what happens, you have to accept. Otherwise, nobody will feel like they want to live their life like this. No! Every woman wants to have a husband, children, like a normal family. But somewhere, it went out of the way”

Hema further added, “I am not feeling bad about it, or sulking about it. I am happy with myself. I have my two children, and I have brought them up very well. Of course, he (Dharmendra) was there, always. Everywhere. Actually, he was the one worried, ‘Shaadi hona chaiye bachchon ka jaldi’ (The kids should get married early). I said ‘Hoga’ (It’ll happen). When the time is right, the right person will come around. With the blessings of god and guru ma, everything happened.”

Also Read-Really! Hema Malini once revealed that she never cooked a meal for Dharmendra but had to for her children, says “I called my mother and told her that because you didn’t teach me cooking…”

Interestingly, in her biography- Hema Malini: Beyond The Dream Girl, the Baghban actress also mentioned that her mother Jaya Chakravarthy was keen that she marry actor Jeetendra. 

Despite living separately the love between the couple never got any less. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Spotboye 


 

Hema Malini Bollywood Hindi films Seeta Aur Geeta Abhinetri Satte Pe Satta Sholay Kranti Raja Jani Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/06/2023 - 12:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Udaariyaan: OMG! Aasma to fall in love with Aaliya's partner
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing twists...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Mystery! Simran goes missing, Sahiba doubts the Brar Family
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Must read! Sima Taparia talks about participating in Bigg Boss, here's what she has to say
MUMBAI: Sima Taparia rose to fame with the Netflix show Indian Matchmaking fame. A Mumbai-based marriage adviser by...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Upcoming Twist! Change of heart when Ishaan comes to save Savi
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Woah! Dilip Kumar's bungalow to be demolished, here's what will happen to the plot
MUMBAI: Veteran actor Dilip Kumar's bungalow is set to undergo a transformation. It is believed that the actor’s family...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Woah! Savi to make her place in Ishaan's heart
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Recent Stories
Dilip Kumar
Woah! Dilip Kumar's bungalow to be demolished, here's what will happen to the plot
Latest Video
Related Stories
Dilip Kumar
Woah! Dilip Kumar's bungalow to be demolished, here's what will happen to the plot
Anjali Anand
Wow! Anjali Anand reveals what Jaya Bachchan was like on the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, calls her 'mastikhor'
Sheeba Akashdeep
Really! Sheeba Akashdeep reveals the struggles she has to face in the entertainment industry, “They have a preconceived notion that I come with a lot of tantrums”
Shabana Azmi
Legendary Actor Shabana Azmi to Hoist Indian National Flag at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne’s Independence Day Celebrations
Adhyayan Suman
What! When Adhyayan Suman revealed why he opened up about his affair with Kangana Ranut; ‘people didn’t know about my side of the story”
Meena Kumari
Tragic! Meena Kumari’s family couldn't pay Rs 3,500 to the hospital after she died, doctor cleared her bill