OMG! When Hema Malini spoke about Dharmendra’s orthodox beliefs, angry netizens react

MUMBAI :Recently, Dharmendra’s grandson Karan Deol tied the knot with his sweetheart Drisha Acharya and the celebrations were a star studded one. His father Sunny Deol with wife Pooja, uncle Bobby with wife Tanya and Abhay Deol were there to give him their blessings. It wasn’t surprising that Dharmendra’s second wife Hema Malini and her daughters Esha and Aahana Deol were missing from the celebrations.

Also Read- Exclusive! “Esha should do a biopic on Dream Girl, it will be a treat to watch her as a Hema Malini on screen” Suniel Shetty

Now, in a throwback video Hema is heard speaking about actor and husband Dharmendra’s orthodox beliefs. While Hema spoke about how Dharmendra wanted them to wear salwar kameez and Esha Deol agrees saying, “He (Dharmendra) doesn’t like us wearing sleeveless tops and short pants. Whenever he comes home, we wear trousers or salwar kameez.”

Netizens were left fuming about all these reservations that Dharmendra had with his wife and daughters. One wrote, “I heard even his own daughters don't speak to him. He got them married in arranged marriage styles but for Bobby and Sunny, they were free to do what they wanted. And even him, who converted to another religion just to marry Hema!” Another commented, “He was selectively available when Esha wanted to join films.”

Also Read- Dharmendra reacts to a troll who asks him why he is behaving like a struggling actor

On the work front, Dharmendra will next be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit- Spotboye