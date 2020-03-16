OMG! When Kangana Ranaut accused Aditya Chopra of threatening her

MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad has hit the big screens. The film has been delayed multiple times, but finally, fans of Kangana will get to witness her action avatar in theatres. The film is receiving mixed to positive reviews, and Kangana’s performance is being praised a lot. The movie also stars Divya Dutta and Arjun Rampal in pivotal roles.

Kangana is known for her giving bold and fearless statements. She once even accused Aditya Chopra of threatening her.

Back in 2020, when controversy revolving around Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was at its peak, Kangana made some shocking allegations at Yashraj Films’ head honcho. She even dragged ace filmmaker and producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali as well.

The Dhaakad actress called SSR’s death a murder. “I call it murder because I do feel abetment of suicide. According to section 306, it is as much of a criminal offence as physically killing one person. So for me, from day 1, I’ve been calling it murder.”

Kangana Ranaut then opened up how Sanjay Leela Bhansali wanted late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in Ram Leela and Bajirao Mastani but Aditya Chopra did not let it happen. She said, “Their contracts are ‘evil’, you can’t do anything without their permission. Bhansali wanted him for Ram-Leela, but Aditya Chopra did not allow him to do the film, so he made Ranveer Singh do the film. Bhansali has not chased any actor for five years, he wanted him for Bajirao Mastani, again Aditya Chopra did not let him do the film.”

During the interview, Kangana Ranaut also recalled how Aditya Chopra threatened her for rejecting a role in Salman Khan starrer Sultan. “The director came to my house and narrated the script. I had a meeting with Aditya Chopra… just so that I could express my apologies in person and he was fine at the time. But later a news piece came out saying ‘Kangana said No to Sultan’. And then he messaged me, ‘How dare you’! You say No to me’. And then he told me, ‘You are finished’,” she said.

After being trained under theatre director Arvind Gaur, Kangana had made her feature film debut in the 2006 thriller Gangster, for which she was awarded the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. She received praise for portraying emotionally intense characters in the dramas Woh Lamhe (2006), Life in a... Metro (2007), and Fashion (2008).

