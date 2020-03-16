OMG! When Kareena Kapoor teased Saif Ali Khan for being ‘all over’ this actress

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are one of the most popular and hottest celebrity couples. The two never fail to wow fans and followers with their adorable chemistry.

Kareena once teased Saif Ali Khan for being ‘all over’ his Salaam Namaste co-star Preity Zinta. During an episode of Koffee With Karan, host Karan Johar asked them about how the actors felt when seeing the other do love scenes in their films. While Kareena nonchalantly admitted that she doesn’t feel jealous about Saif kissing his co-stars, Saif confessed that he didn’t quite feel the same way about her film Kambhakt Ishq.

In the 2010 episode, Karan played old montage of Koffee With Karan clips, where Preity had revealed that she once called Saif saying, “Hey Saif, you want to go out?” She said that she didn’t hear from him after that. In another clip, Saif was asked to choose between Rani Mukerji and Preity, he answered Kareena. What got Saif riled up was when he saw that Kareena had rated him rather low on the Khan list.

When Karan asked Saif if he felt bad that Kareena rated him low on the Khan list, he said, “Yeah, it sucks.” Kareena cut in, “You took up for Preity Zinta. You were all over her, So don’t complain that I rated you last.” Saif then tried to defend himself and brought up how he had named Kareena when asked to choose between Rani and Preity. To this, she shut him down said, “Shut up, you were working with both in those days, that’s why you said Kareena.” Saif rather shame-facedly answered, “Yes, that was a bit wimpy of me.”

