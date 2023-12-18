OMG! When Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra reportedly indulged in a fight over the 'Best At The Last' spotlight in a show; the Former said 'I was always supposed to...'

MUMBAI: Bollywood is extremely familiar with catfights! We frequently see the names of A-list celebrities getting into fights for different reasons, whether it's Sonam Kapoor vs. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan vs. Bipasha Basu, or Kangana Ranaut vs. Taapsee Pannu. This nostalgic tale will tell you about a particular fight that happened between Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra, which not everyone is aware of.

Also read: WOAH! Anushka Sharma rejects Jee Le Zaraa? Here’s what netizens have to say about it

The story begins in 2009 when Kareena Kapoor unexpectedly left the Screen Awards, skipping her planned performance. However, They did bring Arjun Rampal on board to do the same, and he gave a phenomenal performance on "Rock On." The actor had a great time dancing on stage alongside Deepika Padukone, Bipasha Basu, Katrina Kaif, and Priyanka Chopra, among other B-Town beauties.

Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif, who locked horns to be the "showstopper of the night," reportedly shocked everyone more than Kareena Kapoor's exit from the award show. Peecee and Kat reportedly got into a heated argument about who would go on stage last during the performance's high point, according to a popular news portal's report. Makers pleaded and begged the diva to decide and take the stage because they were unable to solve a consensus.

Katrina Kaif refused to give in, and Desi Girl gave in to the dispute by allowing Kat to arrive last and steal the show that evening.

According to a source close to the Screen awards, “Both Priyanka and Katrina had to step on the stage along with Bipasha and Deepika while Arjun Rampal waited for them. Priyanka did not like it and stood her ground. There was huge chaos all around and the organisers didn’t know what to do. However, better sense prevailed, and Priyanka decided to step aside and let Katrina enter last. If Priyanka hadn’t agreed to step aside Arjun’s act would have gone for a toss. One must say that Priyanka was magnanimous. The organizers were shocked when they learnt about Priyanka and Katrina’s fight.”

When questioned afterward about her showdown with Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif responded, “Frankly, I don’t care about such things. And don’t be silly. I was always supposed to enter last and that’s what I did.”

The prettiest actress on the planet get along well with one another and are excited to work together on Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, where they will appear alongside Alia Bhatt. Kat is getting ready to star with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi in Tiger 3.

Also read:Oops!'Jee Le Zaraa' delayed again, Farhan Akhtar shifts his focus to Aamir Khan Productions' next

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Koimoi