OMG! When Kriti Sanon revealed that a choreographer left her in tears, “She was very rude to me…”

MUMBAI: Kriti Sanon started her career in the Hindi film industry with Heropanti. She impressed everyone with her performance, and later starred in successful films like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi, Housefull 4 and others. While she used to get decent reviews for her performance in the movies, it was Mimi that changed everything for her. It was an OTT release, but it made people realise that Kriti is not just a pretty face, but a very talented actress. Her performance in Mimi was loved by one and all, and recently, she received a National Award for the movie.

However, things weren’t always this smooth and hunky dory for the actress. There was a time where Kriti even struggled to make her mark. The Heropanti actress revealed at her very first fashion show she messed up the choreography and got scolded at by the choreographer in front of 50 other models. She said, “I have never worked with the choreographer again. She was very rude to me because I messed up the choreography. It was at some farmhouse and heels were getting stuck into the grass and it was my first time. Terrible. I started crying because she was scolding me in front of 50 models and very rudely. I was holding it for long but I cry the moment someone shouts at me.”

On the work front, Kriti was last seen in Om Raut’s Adipurush as Janaki. She will next be seen in Ganapath opposite Tiger Shroff.

Credit-FreePressJournal