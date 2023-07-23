OMG! When Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt didn’t reach out to Rahul Roy after his brain stroke; “Salman literally helped and cleared the bills”

MUMBAI: Rahul Roy made a smashing debut with Aashiqui in 1990 and almost all of India had a crush on him. The film, directed by Mahesh Bhatt was one of the biggest hits of that year and is still known to be one of the finest love stories ever. Rahul became a big star and went to star in several big budget films with big names like Pooja Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Manisha Koirala.

Also Read-Rahul Roy: 'My wish for this year from Santa would be that I recover completely'

The actor recently went through a personal crisis when he suffered a brain stroke. Rahul said that none of his co-stars including filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and his daughter Pooja Bhatt never reached out to him. His sister Priyanka Roy said, “It's okay. Dekho, ghar se bhi kisi ka phone nahi aaya (No one from his home called either). His twin brother was following up with me. Chalta hai. That's okay. Maine isko yehi sikhaya hai. Pehle isko thoda sa tha.”

Priyanka further added, “You have to just let it happen. Jo aaye unka shukriyada karna chahiye. Bhale hi Salman ko nahi malum tha, usko jab pata chala, he called me. I said theek hai, jaise hi humey mauka milega, we have to repay. But you can't repay that love. Aap paise wapis kar sakte ho, par wo prem wapis nahi kar sakte.”

Also Read-OMG! Rahul Roy opens up on how he signed 47 films in just 11 days after the release of Aashiqui, reveals about his paycheck for the film and more

She added, “I want to also say thanks to Salman (Khan) because whatever bill was pending, Salman cleared it in February. He (Salman Khan) had called him (Rahul) and asked if he can help with anything and he literally helped and the bill is cleared now.”

For the unversed Rahul suffered a brain stroke while shooting for LAC — Live the Battle in Kargil. He had to go through a brain and heart angiography.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Spotboye



