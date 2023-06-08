OMG! When Nora Fatehi opened up about the dark side of PR in the film industry: “I have been constantly told is that, you know, you should date specific people”

MUMBAI :Nora Fatehi has managed to carve a successful niche for herself in Bollywood and is now regarded as the top dancer in the industry. She has a massive fan following and keeps sharing her hot pictures every now and then. The actress/ dancer has now shared about her struggling days before she became a known face in the entertainment world.

During a previous interview, Nora said, “Another thing that I have been constantly told is that, you know, should date people, date specific people & famous actors, and date for PR. I didn’t listen to any of those sh*t. I am glad that I did. I make the rules, and I work on my own terms. Success is not because of another guy next to me or another actor next to me.”

In a previous interview, Nora said, “Whatever opportunities I have got have been very last minute and thankfully I was prepared. I wouldn’t go out and socialise and party like all the other girls did and have a boyfriend. I’d lock myself in a room every day, learn the language, watch TV and practice in my room. I missed out on my brother’s wedding, his birthday, everything. So many people were like, ‘you want to be like the next Katrina Kaif?”

Credit- Koimoi