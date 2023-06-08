OMG! When Nora Fatehi opened up about the dark side of PR in the film industry: “I have been constantly told is that, you know, you should date specific people”

The actress/ dancer has now shared about her struggling days before she became a known face in the entertainment world.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 08/06/2023 - 07:45
movie_image: 
specific people”

MUMBAI :Nora Fatehi has managed to carve a successful niche for herself in Bollywood and is now regarded as the top dancer in the industry. She has a massive fan following and keeps sharing her hot pictures every now and then. The actress/ dancer has now shared about her struggling days before she became a known face in the entertainment world.

Also Read- Unbelievable! Nora Fatehi’s first job before entering the world of showbiz will leave you shocked

During a previous interview, Nora said, “Another thing that I have been constantly told is that, you know, should date people, date specific people & famous actors, and date for PR. I didn’t listen to any of those sh*t. I am glad that I did. I make the rules, and I work on my own terms. Success is not because of another guy next to me or another actor next to me.”

In a previous interview, Nora said, “Whatever opportunities I have got have been very last minute and thankfully I was prepared. I wouldn’t go out and socialise and party like all the other girls did and have a boyfriend. I’d lock myself in a room every day, learn the language, watch TV and practice in my room. I missed out on my brother’s wedding, his birthday, everything. So many people were like, ‘you want to be like the next Katrina Kaif?”

Also Read-Also Read- Shocking! Nora Fatehi gets trolled for her latest appearance; netizens say “She looks like a robot”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Koimoi

 

Nora Fatehi MADGAON EXPRESS 100% An Action Hero Thank God Satyameva Jayate 2 Bhuj: The Pride Of India Street Dancer 3D Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 08/06/2023 - 07:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Udaariyaan: OMG! Aasma to fall in love with Aaliya's partner
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing twists...
Wow! Remo D’Souza on making Saroj Khan’s biopic, “It is a huge opportunity for me”
MUMBAI :Remo D Souza is one of the most talented choreographers we have in the Bollywood industry. The ABCD director...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Heartbreaking! Abhinav dies, Akshara blames Abhimanyu
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Katha Ankahee: Wow! Katha overjoyed with Aarav accepting Viaan
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
OMG! When Nora Fatehi opened up about the dark side of PR in the film industry: “I have been constantly told is that, you know, you should date specific people”
MUMBAI :Nora Fatehi has managed to carve a successful niche for herself in Bollywood and is now regarded as the top...
What! Kajol reveals that Shah Rukh Khan got a cold shoulder after lifting her during the DDLJ poster: “I think he took a hit onto his masculinity”
MUMBAI: Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is one of the biggest hits of Indian cinema. Even after 3 decades, the film is...
Recent Stories
It is a huge opportunity for me
Wow! Remo D’Souza on making Saroj Khan’s biopic, “It is a huge opportunity for me”
Latest Video
Related Stories
It is a huge opportunity for me
Wow! Remo D’Souza on making Saroj Khan’s biopic, “It is a huge opportunity for me”
Kajol
What! Kajol reveals that Shah Rukh Khan got a cold shoulder after lifting her during the DDLJ poster: “I think he took a hit onto his masculinity”
Veere Di Wedding
Friendship Day 2023: 5 movies that you can watch with your friends today
Amrita Singh
OMG! When Amrita Singh said she would slap daughter Sara Ali Khan if she dared to marry like her
Sushmita Sen
Must read! Sushmita Sen on her daughters facing 'imbalance' in life with the absence of a father, "... you don't miss what you never had"
Ileana D'cruz
Congratulations! Actress Ileana D'cruz is blessed with a baby boy!