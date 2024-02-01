OMG! When Ranjeet’s mother threw him out of the house for assaulting Rakhee in the film Sharmeelee; Says ‘Ladkio ko marte ho, baal keechte ho’

MUMBAI: Despite Ranjeet's extensive career as an actor, his portrayal as a villain has always made people fear him. He continues to be recognized for assaulting women in Hindi movies even after all these years. His on-screen personas began to become shadow versions of himself that he carried into his actual life, and it appears that his family disapproved of him for taking on these parts. Recently, Ranjeet remembered how his mother had kicked him out of the house for striking a character played by Bollywood actress Rekha.

In a recent interview, Ranjeet talked about his experience as an actor on Radio Nasha. He remembered, during the same, how his mother had kicked him out of the house after they had witnessed him beating up Rakhee's character in the movie Sharmeelee. Speaking about the same subject, Ranjeet disclosed that his mother had asked him how dare he enter her home and was angry with him.

Ranjeet says, "Jaise meri entry hui ghar mein, aisi look di ki koi goli nikal ke maar dega. Fir meri mother uthi, hum unko chaiji bulate hai Punjabi mein. Vo aake mere pass kehti, 'Teri himmat kaise huo ghar mein aan di'. (How dare you enter the home). Maine kaha mai ne kita ki hai. (He asked her what he had done.) 'Tune chora ki hai jo hor krne ko. Ladkio ko marte ho, baal keechte ho, unke kapde fadte ho. Yeh kya hai, yeh konsa kamaa hai. Koi doctor bano, major bano, yeh konsa kaam hai. Lanat hai, dafa ho jao, apne baap ka naam kata diya hai. Konsa mooh lekar Amritsar jayega."

Ranjeet went on to say that his mother didn't stop there and continued by apologizing to Rakhee for his actions in the movie. Speaking of the same topic, Ranjeet stated, "Unko kya hua na, vo bechari she was very beautiful. Billi aankhein, gora rang, kad mein bhi choti si, badi pyaari si. Toh meri maa usko dekh kar rona shuru krdiya, 'Oh mera putar da satyanash ho. Mai audo walo there se maafi mangdi haa, unu maaf karde. (To hell with my son. I apologise to you)."

Ranjeet revealed earlier in an interview that he had been swamped with titillating texts from ladies. Despite numerous opportunities, he has remained faithful to Aloka and has never had an affair or slept with another woman. He went on to say that he knew taking the wrong path would harm his wife and children, so he refrained from disclosing it.

