OMG! When Saif Ali Khan almost lost his Padma Shri Award due to this reason

MUMBAI: Saif Ali Khan is one of the most popular actors in the Bollywood industry. Having worked in many films, he has made a strong place for himself in showbiz.

The actor never fears controversy and has proved the same multiple times. There is no doubt that Saif Ali Khan is one of the most successful and talented actors in Bollywood and has done some terrific work in the entertainment industry. Did you know Saif almost lost his Padma Shri award which was given to him in 2010 for an assault case that took place in 2012 where he hit an NRI businessman?

Well, if reports are to be believed, an activist SC Agrawal filed a complaint against Saif to the Union Home Ministry requesting the government that he should not be allowed to retain the prestigious award that was given to him by ex-president Pratibha Patil on his contribution to the cinema. The reason behind this was that the actor assaulted an NRI businessman at a five-star hotel in Mumbai, as reported by NDTV.

It was hotel Taj Colaba in Mumbai, where Saif Ali Khan had come with friends Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora, Shakeel Ladak and was also accompanied by his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan. The NRI businessman named Iqbal Mir Sharma had come to the hotel with his father-in-law.

As per the police’s statement taken by Iqbal Mir Sharma, the Bollywood actor allegedly punched him in the nose, fracturing it, post he protested the actor’s chatter. But the same was denied by Saif Ali Khan. The actor maintained his stance of Sharma using provocative and abusive language against the women who were with him. Sharma also blamed the actor and his friends for smacking his father-in-law Raman Patel as well.

