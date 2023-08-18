OMG! When Saif Ali Khan got hit in the face for refusing to dance with two women

Saif Ali Khan has found himself at the center of attention many times and one such time was when he got into a physical altercation with two men at a nightclub.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/28/2023 - 08:30
movie_image: 
Saif Ali Khan

MUMBAI: Saif Ali Khan has made a name for himself not only in the world of Bollywood with films like Omkara, Dil Chahta Hai, etc but also in web series like Sacred Games. The actor has earned himself a massive fan following with his versatile body of work. The actor has made an impact on his fans with films like Omkara, Dil Chahta Hai and many more.

Also Read-Radhika Apte is 'very comfortable' working with Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan has found himself at the center of attention many times and one such time was when he got into a physical altercation with two men at a nightclub. Talking about it in an old inetreview, Saif told a news portal, “It was unfortunate that we had a fight. After the premiere of Main Khiladi Tu Anari, I went to a nightclub with my friends. I was approached by two girls who kept asking me to dance with them. It happened for a while, and after some time I asked them to leave us alone. The girls were in the club with their boyfriends. I told them to take care of the girls because we did not want to talk to anyone at that moment. He did not like it. He said, ‘You have a million-dollar face, and I am going to spoil it.’ And then he punched me.”

Also Read-What! When Saif Ali Khan revealed he was asked to breakup with Amrita Singh for his debut film, “It was a moral choice”

Saif also mentioned that he didn’t press charges against the men as he didn’t want unnecessary publicity on the matter so he let it go.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-IndiaToday

Saif Ali Khan Race Laal Kaptaan Adipurush Dil Chahta Hai Sacred Games Yeh Dillagi Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/28/2023 - 08:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Aww! Bharti Singh purchases a new home for THIS new family member
MUMBAI: Bharti Singh is one of the most popular comedians. With her work, she has carved a niche for herself in showbiz...
Anupamaa: Shocking! Anuj and Anupama shocked seeing Malti Devi’s disturbed state of mind
MUMBAI:  Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Anupamaa: OMG! Anuj comes to te truth about Vanraj and Kavya's baby; Vanraj refuses to accept the child
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Pandya Store: Woah! Natasha finds the clue, Shesh calls Amba to inform but here’s the twist
MUMBAI:  The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Ex- contestants or couples to be part of this season; Prince - Yuvika, Karan - Tejasswi are the few names doing the rounds
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: OMG! Akka Saheb determined to keep Isha and Ishaan away, uses Savi ad pawn
MUMBAI:  Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Recent Stories
Saif Ali Khan
OMG! When Saif Ali Khan got hit in the face for refusing to dance with two women
Latest Video
Related Stories
Kushi
Interesting! Upcoming movies and OTT series this week: Kushi, The Freelancer and more
Sushmita Sen
Must Read! Before Sushmita Sen, these actors nailed it with their performance as a transgender
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Must Read! Have a look at the actors who aced the role of transgender on-screen
Sushmita
Must read! Sushmita Sen shares her views on actresses surviving in the industry, "The biggest mistake is to expect kindness..."
Shah Rukh Khan
Wow! Shah Rukh Khan reveals about his experience shooting with Amitabh Bachchan after a long time, reacts on Salman Khan’s recent bald look
Anil Sharma
Emotional! Anil Sharma reveals about Sunny Deol crying when Gadar 2 released in theatres