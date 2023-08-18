OMG! When Saif Ali Khan got hit in the face for refusing to dance with two women

MUMBAI: Saif Ali Khan has made a name for himself not only in the world of Bollywood with films like Omkara, Dil Chahta Hai, etc but also in web series like Sacred Games. The actor has earned himself a massive fan following with his versatile body of work. The actor has made an impact on his fans with films like Omkara, Dil Chahta Hai and many more.

Saif Ali Khan has found himself at the center of attention many times and one such time was when he got into a physical altercation with two men at a nightclub. Talking about it in an old inetreview, Saif told a news portal, “It was unfortunate that we had a fight. After the premiere of Main Khiladi Tu Anari, I went to a nightclub with my friends. I was approached by two girls who kept asking me to dance with them. It happened for a while, and after some time I asked them to leave us alone. The girls were in the club with their boyfriends. I told them to take care of the girls because we did not want to talk to anyone at that moment. He did not like it. He said, ‘You have a million-dollar face, and I am going to spoil it.’ And then he punched me.”

Saif also mentioned that he didn’t press charges against the men as he didn’t want unnecessary publicity on the matter so he let it go.

