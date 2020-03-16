OMG! When Shah Rukh Khan said he always wanted to be a porn star; details inside

Shah Rukh Khan is one actor who has not just wowed the fans with his screen presence but his personality is something fans adore. He is undoubtedly one of the most popular as well as adorable stars in B-town.


MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan is one actor who has not just wowed the fans with his screen presence but his personality is something fans adore. He is undoubtedly one of the most popular as well as adorable stars in B-town.

Also, there’s no beating the actor when it comes to being witty, funny and also taking potshots at himself. He never fails to mesmerise his fans with his never-ending charm. He is one of the biggest superstars in the country. But did you know, SRK had once shared his aspiration of becoming a porn star and not a Bollywood actor?

Well, Shah Rukh Khan, back in 2013, made his presence felt at the launch of management guru Arindam Chaudhuri’s book Discover The Diamond In You. Much to the amusement of the packed audience, SRK revealed his desire by saying, as quoted by PTI, “I always wanted to be porn ‘star’. I am going to work with all the positivity and clarity to be a porn ‘star’.”

So, who inspired him? The actor added, “I have always been a huge fan of Sylvester Stallone who was a porn star before becoming a Hollywood superstar.” His remark did tickle the funny bone of the audience. But SRK didn’t stop there. The superstar had said, “I will take my flag and put it up in America after becoming the biggest porn ‘star’ of the world.” The entire joke started when Arindam Chaudhuri gave the example of Stallone’s determination and his journey from a porn ‘star’ to becoming one of Hollywood’s icons while reading excerpts from his book. For the uninitiated, Shah Rukh Khan debuted on television, but made it big in films when he got a chance.

On the work front, Shah Rukh will be seen in films like Pathaan and Dunki.

Latest Video