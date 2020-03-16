OMG! When Sidhu Moose Wala had said he might die soon

MUMBAI: Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot over 30 times by around eight to 10 attackers. Even after firing that many shots, the attackers checked whether he was alive. The popular musician had joined Congress last year and had even contested the Punjab Assembly Elections unsuccessfully.

His sudden demise was a shock to the nation. His gruesome murder took place a day after Punjab withdrew the security, when Moose Wala was travelling in Jawaharke village of Mansa with his cousin and a close friend.

Shubhdeep Sidhu’s (his real name) murder now has everyone’s attention. After his death, many details about him receiving death threats have been spilled by his colleagues. Amidst this, a viral video shows Moose Wala himself revealing that he receives death threats.

In the video, Sidhu Moose Wala is seen speaking about death and living without any hard-written goals and targets. In the video Sidhu is heard saying, "I don’t have a specific aim in life. I have been targeted many times. I might die any day but I am not scared of death."

Have a look.

This viral video of Sidhu Moose Wala has left his fans with teary eyes. Taking it to the comment sections to express their condolences, one fan commented, "Bai yrr hamesha dil wich rhega ," while another one commented, "miss u ustad ji." Another commented, "Bhai tere layi jaan v hajar c par yaar tu kio chla giya saadi jindgi cho tere bina ki bnu sada yaar

Meanwhile, singer and Sidhu’s colleague Mika Singh recently opened up on how not just Sidhu, but also other Punjabi singers often receive death threats from gangsters.

The police had earlier said the killing appeared to be revenge for the murder of an Akali leader, Vicky Middukhera, last year. Sidhu Moose Wala's manager Shaganpreet had figured in the killing. Punjab Director General of Police V K Bhawra said the killing seemed to be the result of an inter-gang rivalry and that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was involved in it.

