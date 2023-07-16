OMG! When Tanuja spoke about Dharmendra flirting with her: “I slapped him and said, ‘Besharam! I know your wife”

MUMBAI :Dharmendra started his career at a young age and was one of the most handsome and bankable stars of his time. His charm and persona is still unmatched. His professional life was very much the talk of town but what really took the cake is his personal life. He had a little bit of a flamboyant nature that was known to many actresses who worked with him.

Also Read- Major Throwback! This is WHY veteran actress Tanuja had slapped Bollywood superstar Dharmendra; READ

Dharmendra got married to Prakah Kaur at the age of 19. Things spiraled to a different level when he met Hema Malini and the two eloped and got married in 1980. Dharmendra however never divorced his first wife. Actress Tanuja in an interview in 2021, spoke about Dharmendra when they worked together as youngsters. She reccaled an incident about him and said, “We were shooting for Dulal Guha’s Chand Aur Suraj. Dharam and I were drinking buddies and would have great fun. He even introduced me to his wife Prakash. Sunny (Deol) was just five then, while his daughter Lali was around six-months-old.”

Tanuja further said, “One day he tried to flirt with me. Taken aback, I slapped him and said, ‘Besharam! I know your wife and you have the audacity to flirt with me’.” An embarrassed Dharamji asked Tanuja to make him his Rakhi brother. She then said, “Embarrassed, he pleaded, ‘Tanu, meri Maa, sorry bolta hoon! Please make me your brother.”

Also Read- Dharmendra reacts to a troll who asks him why he is behaving like a struggling actor

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit- Koimoi