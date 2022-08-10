OMG! Who is Raghav Chadha with whom Parineeti Chopra was spotted?

The latest picture of actress Parineeti Chopra along with Raghav Chadha is getting viral all over the internet, well who is Raghav Chadda read more to know
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 03/23/2023 - 23:04
movie_image: 
OMG! Who is Raghav Chadha with whom Parineeti Chopra was spotted?

MUMBAI:Actress Parineeti Chopra has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting contribution, she is indeed one of the major head turners coming from Bollywood industry, the fans always look forward to the upcoming pictures and posts of the actress.

Having said that these latest pictures of the actress Parineeti Chopra are getting viral all over the internet which are definitely making our head turns, actress Parineeti Chopra was clicked with Raghav Chadha and the fans want to know who Raghav Chadha is.

ALSO READ –Sara Ali Khan checks out to Delhi for the next schedule of Homi Adajania's Murder Mubarak


Well pictures of actress Parineeti Chopra along with Raghav Chadha are attracting eyeballs of the fans and you know Raghav Chadha is a political leader of a political party.

These pictures are definitely grabbing the attention of the fans and there are many comments with regards to the dating rumours, what do you think are these two dating, do let us know in the comment section below
 
For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

ALSO READ –What! Did Avantika Malik just confirm her divorce with Imran Khan with a cryptic post?

 

RAGHAV CHADHA Parineeti Chopra PARINEETI CHOPRA DATING PARINEETI CHOPRA FANS Bollywood News Television News Bollywood actress TELEVISION ACTORS Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Ott actors Indian Web Series TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 03/23/2023 - 23:04

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: What! Bhavani scolds Sai for having an affair with Satya
MUMBAI:Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
EXCLUSIVE! Khatron Ke Khiladi: MC Stan approached for the new season?
MUMBAI:Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Terrible! Angad misbehaves with Sahiba!
MUMBAI:Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Wow! Check out the web series which are made on genre of science fiction
MUMBAI:Over the time with the rise and consumption of content we can see some amazing projects are being made on...
OMG! Who is Raghav Chadha with whom Parineeti Chopra was spotted?
MUMBAI:Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Recent Stories
OMG! Who is Raghav Chadha with whom Parineeti Chopra was spotted?
OMG! Who is Raghav Chadha with whom Parineeti Chopra was spotted?

Latest Video

Related Stories
Sunil Grover gives an update on Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan's shoot, "Mostly, I am done..." - Exclusive
Sunil Grover gives an update on Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan's shoot, "Mostly, I am done..." - Exclusive
What! Did Avantika Malik just confirm her divorce with Imran Khan with a cryptic post?
What! Did Avantika Malik just confirm her divorce with Imran Khan with a cryptic post?
Homi Adajania's Murder Mubarak
Sara Ali Khan checks out to Delhi for the next schedule of Homi Adajania's Murder Mubarak
Punjabi boy!
A story of a British girl and a Punjabi boy! Vipul Amrutlal Shah's directorial Namastey London completes 16 years
ormer driver taken into custody
OMG! Sonu Nigam’s father Agamkumar robbed of Rs 72 Lakhs in his Mumbai home, former driver taken into custody
to become most valued celeb
Whoa! Ranveer Singh tops Virat Kohli, Shah Rukh Khan, to become most valued celeb