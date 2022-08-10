OMG! Who is Raghav Chadha with whom Parineeti Chopra was spotted?

MUMBAI:Actress Parineeti Chopra has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting contribution, she is indeed one of the major head turners coming from Bollywood industry, the fans always look forward to the upcoming pictures and posts of the actress.

Having said that these latest pictures of the actress Parineeti Chopra are getting viral all over the internet which are definitely making our head turns, actress Parineeti Chopra was clicked with Raghav Chadha and the fans want to know who Raghav Chadha is.

ALSO READ –Sara Ali Khan checks out to Delhi for the next schedule of Homi Adajania's Murder Mubarak



Well pictures of actress Parineeti Chopra along with Raghav Chadha are attracting eyeballs of the fans and you know Raghav Chadha is a political leader of a political party.

These pictures are definitely grabbing the attention of the fans and there are many comments with regards to the dating rumours, what do you think are these two dating, do let us know in the comment section below



For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

ALSO READ –What! Did Avantika Malik just confirm her divorce with Imran Khan with a cryptic post?