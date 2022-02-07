OMG! This is why Anushka Sharma refused to work with Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, and Jr NTR

MUMBAI: In the past few years, the craze for South actors among Hindi speaking audiences has increased immensely. Recently, Allu Arjun has gained a lot of love with his latest release Pushpa. Currently, the line between Bollywood and Tollywood is getting blurred as actors from both the industry are sharing screen space.

In 2013, when Anushka Sharma was approached by South filmmakers opposite, Allu, Mahesh Babu, and Jr NTR, she refused to work with them.

The actress rose to fame after making her Bollywood debut in YRF’s Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi opposite Shah Rukh Khan. She then worked in Badmaash Company, Band Baaja Baaraat, Patiala House, and many more. Her acting prowess was appreciated by many and was even prominent in the South, but when the directors tried to rope in she had her own reasons to reject them.

Even Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, and Sonam Kapoor have rejected South films. As per Filmy Beat, Anushka Sharma refused to work with A-listers like Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, and Mahesh Babu.

Reportedly, she rejected director Harish Shankar’s film with Allu Arjun along with Mahesh Babu’s Aagadu. It is also said that the actress was in talks for Jr NTR’s upcoming films but refused the offer due to her exorbitant fees.

A source close to the actress had told Times of India, “The filmmakers approached the actress, but things didn’t work out as there was an issue with the price and dates.”

