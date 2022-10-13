OMG! “Why is she roaming in night dress” netizens trolls Kaira Advani on her outfit for an event

MUMBAI: Actress Kiara Advani has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing and contribution, we have seen so many beautiful characters coming from the side of the actress and getting all the love from the fans.

Kaira Advani is one such name who is always looked forward to when it comes to Fashion and fitness and the recent video of the actress is getting viral all over the social media where she was seen attending a screening of a movie.

Actress Kiara Advani is looking gorgeous in this outfit when she attended a movie screening and the fans are not keeping calm but are showering all the love for the actress, but there are fewer people who do not like the appearance of the actress have started trolling her in terms of dressing sense.

As we can see these comments, netizens are expressing disappointment in the dressing of the actress and asked why she came for the event in her night dress, whereas many people are commenting on her hairstyle too and said she needs to change it.

Well what are your views on these comments coming from netizens for actress Kaira Advani, do let us know in the comments section below.

