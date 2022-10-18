OMG! Will Deepika Padukone play the female lead opposite Mahesh Babu in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming blockbuster?

MUMBAI: Since the release and major success of the much-anticipated films, RRR and Baahubali, people have been thrilled with SS Rajamouli’s work and have been waiting in excitement for him to announce his next work. The filmmaker is renowned for his engrossing storytelling and stellar cast selection. We have now heard reports saying that he has begun working on his next film, which is tentatively named SSMB29. Prominent actor Mahesh Babu has been cast in the film, and according to these reports, Bollywood Diva Deepika Padukone has been cast opposite the star as the female lead. Though these reports are still unconfirmed, fans are excited to hear this news.

Earlier in an interview with a news portal, acclaimed writer KV Vijayendra Prasad shared that the project will be based on a real-life incident. Talking about the same, he had shared, “It’s an adventure story, which will roll next year.”

In another conversation, Mahesh Babu revealed, “It’s too early to speak about the film, but it’s a dream come true for me. SS Rajamouli and I have been trying to work together for a long time, and it’s finally happening. I am really excited about the film.”

Before this news, Deepika had signed on for another south film called Project K with megastar Prabhas. It is an upcoming Indian science fiction film written and directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. It will be shot in Telugu and Hindi languages both, and will also feature Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani.

SS Rajamouli has been enjoying the success of his last film RRR, which starred Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and Alia Bhatt in the main roles. It received lots of love and appreciation across the globe.

Hopefully, these rumours of Deepika Padukone joining the ensemble for SS Rajamouli’s project come true! Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

