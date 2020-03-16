OMG! You'll never guess who was offered Munna Bhai MBBS before Sanjay Dutt

MUMBAI: Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., directed by Rajkumar Hirani (in his directorial debut) and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, loosely resembles the 1998 American biographical comedy Patch Adams. It features Sunil Dutt, Sanjay Dutt, Gracy Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill, Arshad Warsi, Rohini Hattangadi, and Boman Irani. It never fails to leave us all in splits with its quirky and unique plot.

Well, we all have some idea that before Dutt, Hirani was keen on making Shah Rukh Khan as ‘Munna’ for the film. However, even before SRK or Sanjay, the role of our favorite goon-turns-doctor was actually offered to someone we are sure you wouldn’t have even imagined. Read on!

Munna Bhai MBBS was first offered to actor Vivek Oberoi. Yes, you have read that absolutely right. Vivek was not only offered but was also finalized for the role of Munna in Rajkumar Hirani’s Munna Bhai MBBS. The latter had confirmed the same in one of his interviews. It was Vivek’s work in his 2002 released film ‘Company’, that made Hirani offer him the lead role. However, Vivek later had to step out of Munna’s shoes as he couldn’t adjust his shooting dates, and that’s how Sanjay Dutt came on board and the rest is history.

Meanwhile, Dutt is presently basking in the success of his recent release KGF Chapter 2, whereas Vivek is busy working on his upcoming film Iti: Can You Solve Your Own Murder.

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. was a major critical and commercial success and was later followed by a second film Lage Raho Munna Bhai, thus becoming the first installment of the Munna Bhai film series.

Credits: Koimoi