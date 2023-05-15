OMG!The Kerala Story’s Adah Sharma, director Sudipto Sen meet with an accident, actress says “nothing serious”

Adah and Sudipto have met with a minor accident while traveling to Karimnagar in Telangana. The duo were rushed to the hospital following minor injuries.
MUMBAI :The Kerala Story has opened new doors for actress Adah Sharma and director Sudipto Sen. The movie released on 5th May 2023 and its lifetime collection has surpassed everyone’s expectations. The film is currently ruling the movie theaters despite the various controversies.

Also Read: The Kerala Story movie review: Adah Sharma gives her career's best performance in this movie which has some hard-hitting moments

Adah and Sudipto have met with a minor accident while traveling to Karimnagar in Telangana. The duo were rushed to the hospital following minor injuries. The duo along with the entire film’s team were visiting the place to talk about their film The Kerala Story at a youth gathering.

After hearing the accident news, the actress's fans sent her several messages, thus she gave a health update on her twitter account writing, “I'm fine guys . Getting a lot of messages because of the news circulating about our accident. The whole team ,all of us are fine, nothing serious , nothing major but thank you for the concern.”


Director Sudipto wrote, “Today we're supposed to visit Karimnagar to talk about our film at a youth gathering. Unfortunately we could not travel due some emergency health issue. Heartfelt apology to the people of Karimnagar. We made the film  to save our daughters. Pls keep supporting us #HinduEkthaYatra.”


So far The Kerala Story has crossed over Rs 100 crores and continues to score at the ticket windows.

Also Read- Must Read! The Kerala Story box office collection day 1: Adah Sharma starrer takes a very good opening at the box office

For more news and updates from the world of television, films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


Credit-spotboye

 

