Omkara remake and Desi Boyz sequel announced; upset netizens say, “And who exactly asked for a Omkara remake?”

MUMBAI :Vishal Bhardwaj’s Omkara starring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vivek Oberoi and Bipasha Basu was released in 2006. The movie had received a great response, and had won multiple awards. In 2011, Akshay Kumar and John Abraham had teamed up for a movie titled Desi Boyz which was an average grosser at the box office.



Now, a remake of Omkara and a sequel to Desi Boyz has been announced. Producer Anand Pandit has joined hands with Eros International to produce these films. But, of course, netizens are not happy with the announcements; especially the remake of Omkar

Omkara was released just 16 years ago, and it has not even completed two decades of its release, so that’s why the netizens are quite surprised with the announcement of its remake. A netizen tweeted, “And who exactly asked for a Omkara remake?” Check out the tweets below…

Do you think it’s a good idea to remake Omkara and make a sequel to Desi Boyz which was just an average grosser at the box office? Let us know in the comments below…

Remaking films is nothing new in Bollywood. This year, we saw many remakes of South films, and the upcoming movie Cirkus is an adaptation of Shakespeare’s Comedy of Errors which was earlier made as a Bollywood film titled Angoor.



Well, this year, two sequels like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2 did very well at the box office. But, their first instalments were also hit at the box office. So, is it a good decision to make a sequel to Desi Boyz which wasn’t a big hit? Well, only time will tell us.



