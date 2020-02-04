News

Once again, Sara Ali Khan is making a fashion statement as she steps promotes her upcoming movie!

04 Feb 2020 09:21 PM

MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming movie Love Aaj Kal and has been making astonishing fashion statements. The actress has an unmatched fashion sense that is loved by one and all.

Taking to her Instagram Sara shared,

"Post weekend posing 

Pre week pondering 

Either way- #nomore #mondayblues

#LoveAajKal "

Sara Donned a white silk bleeding printed wide-legged pant and an oversized shirt with a front knot. Giving a little more color to her sartorial pick, the actress paired it with hot pink pumps. Sara kept her make-up minimal and had her hair half rolled up and half-open.

Sara Ali Khan has beautifully brought every character that she has played to life and the accolades that she has received reflect that which also shows the success that she has garnered for herself ever since the debut.

On the work front, Bollywood's buzz girl Sara will be seen in Imtiaz Ali 's romantic flick alongside Kartik Aaryan and with Varun Dhawan in 'Coolie No.1', respectively. With a trail of promising projects, both the films are slated to release next year.

