Oops! From Akshya Kumar starrer 'Prithviraj' to Aamir Khan starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha', new releases that might face Box office clash

This year Bollywood has quite a huge bunch of releases for it’s audience with a huge Box Office clash
MUMBAI: The box office battle seems to have gotten more intense in the recent past. This is because many South films are now doing great business across India. We have seen movies like Pushpa, RRR and KGF 2 doing exceptionally well and striking a chord with a national audience.

Now, here’s a look at some of the upcoming box office clashes.

On 3rd June Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj will be clashing with Saiee Manjrekar and Adivi Sesh’s Major and with Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil’s Vikram.

Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar are eying the Independence Day weekend for their films Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan respectively.

Taapsee Pannu will be starring in the biopic of Mithali Dorai Raj called Shabaash Mithu. She is going to take on Siddhant Chaturvedi, Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter’s Phone Bhoot.

John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria will be seen in Ek Villain Returns. The film will be clashing with Sidharth Malhotra, Ajay Devgn and Kiara Advani’s Thank God.

Christmas weekend seems to be packed this year as we have 3 big releases – Katrina Kaif’s Ganpath, Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus and Tiger Shroff’s Ganpath.

