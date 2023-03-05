Oops! From Alia Bhatt being called Aishwarya to Deepika Padukone being called Priyanka, times when Indian actors were mistaken as someone else overseas

MUMBAI :There's no doubt that a few Indian celebrities have a great fan following across the globe and some of them are Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Priyanka Chopra. So, a lot of times, when other Indian actors visit foreign countries they are mistaken as someone else.

So, today let’s look at the list of actors who were mistaken for someone else overseas...

Alia Bhatt – Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Alia Bhatt recently attended Met Gala 2023, and while her look grabbed everyone’s attention, there’s one more thing that has grabbed everyone’s attention. A video has gone viral on social media, in which western media is addressing Alia as Aishwarya. Well, the actress just smiled and posed and didn’t react to it.

Deepika Padukone – Priyanka Chopra

Something similar had happened with Deepika when she had attended the Met Gala a few years ago. She was called Priyanka by the western media, and this didn’t happen once, but a couple of times.A few months ago, Deepika went to Oscars 2023 as a presenter. She looked stunning at the awards, but a photo agency while sharing her picture mistook her as model Camila Alves.

Comedian Rosie O'Donnell mistook Priyanka Chopra as the daughter of Indian-American author Deepak Chopra. Later, Rosie O'Donnell apologised to the actress.

Karan Johar – Rajkumar Santoshi

In one of the episodes of Koffee With Karan, Karan Johar had revealed that when he was in Cairo, a person came to him and asked him if he is Rajkumar Santoshi, and he said ‘no’.

