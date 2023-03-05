Oops! From Alia Bhatt being called Aishwarya to Deepika Padukone being called Priyanka, times when Indian actors were mistaken as someone else overseas

From Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone to Karan Johar, these Bollywood celebs were mistaken as some other celebs overseas. Check out the list below...
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 05/03/2023 - 12:48
movie_image: 
Indian actors were mistaken

MUMBAI :There's no doubt that a few Indian celebrities have a great fan following across the globe and some of them are Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Priyanka Chopra. So, a lot of times, when other Indian actors visit foreign countries they are mistaken as someone else.

So, today let’s look at the list of actors who were mistaken for someone else overseas...

Alia Bhatt – Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Alia Bhatt recently attended Met Gala 2023, and while her look grabbed everyone’s attention, there’s one more thing that has grabbed everyone’s attention. A video has gone viral on social media, in which western media is addressing Alia as Aishwarya. Well, the actress just smiled and posed and didn’t react to it.

Also Read: Really! Alia Bhatt mistaken to be Aishawarya Rai Bachchan at the Met Gala red carpet, netizens say “poor girl couldn't mark her identity”

Deepika Padukone – Priyanka Chopra


Something similar had happened with Deepika when she had attended the Met Gala a few years ago. She was called Priyanka by the western media, and this didn’t happen once, but a couple of times.
Deepika Padukone – Camila Alves

A few months ago, Deepika went to Oscars 2023 as a presenter. She looked stunning at the awards, but a photo agency while sharing her picture mistook her as model Camila Alves.
Priyanka Chopra – Daughter of Deepak Chopra

Comedian Rosie O'Donnell mistook Priyanka Chopra as the daughter of Indian-American author Deepak Chopra. Later, Rosie O'Donnell apologised to the actress.

Karan Johar – Rajkumar Santoshi

In one of the episodes of Koffee With Karan, Karan Johar had revealed that when he was in Cairo, a person came to him and asked him if he is Rajkumar Santoshi, and he said ‘no’.

Also Read: Trolled! Karan Johar to remake Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal? Netizens are super upset, “What will it take for KJo to leave all these good films alone?”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

Alia Bhatt Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Deepika Padukone Priyanka Chopra Camila Alves Karan Johar Rajkumar Santoshi Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 05/03/2023 - 12:48

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Ayesha Singh reveals her parents were worried about her joining the industry, and THIS is how she dealt with it! Read for more!
MUMBAI :Ayesha Singh is a lawyer turned actress. She is best known for playing the lead female protagonist role of Sai...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Major Confrontation! Seerat gives the only option to Garry
MUMBAI : Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
MUST READ! Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum fame Tina Datta pens a MESSAGE for Trollers; check out what she has to say
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the telly world. This time we bring to you Tina Datta’s...
What! Is Aryan Khan dating this mysterious girl, here are the proof
MUMBAI :Son of superstar Shahrukh Khan, Aryan Khan surely knows to grab the attention of the fans with his hot looks...
INTERESTING! Ashnoor Kaur’s Birthday; Check out her transformation over the years
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the telly world. This time we bring to you the journey of...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:What! Aarohi uses Ruhi to confess her feelings to Abhimanyu
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Recent Stories
Is Aryan Khan dating this mysterious girl, here are the proof
What! Is Aryan Khan dating this mysterious girl, here are the proof
Latest Video
Related Stories
Is Aryan Khan dating this mysterious girl, here are the proof
What! Is Aryan Khan dating this mysterious girl, here are the proof
This should not be the behavior with the fans
Shocking! "This should not be the behavior with the fans, very rude" Natizens troll Shahrukh Khan as he gets angry at a fan at the airport
heck out the times Actress Kyra Dutt raised tempera
Hotness Alert! Check out the times Actress Kyra Dutt raised temperature with hotness
poor girl couldn
Really! Alia Bhatt mistaken to be Aishawarya Rai Bachchan at the Met Gala red carpet, netizens say “poor girl couldn't mark her identity”
Aise reporter kaha se aate hai
What! Salman Khan gets annoyed at journalist’s question about Sunny Leone, netizens say “Aise reporter kaha se aate hai”
Age gap
SHOCKING! Age gap between actors and their onscreen mothers will leave you surprised