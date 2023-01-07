Oops! Ameesha Patel reveals a massive spoiler, fans unhappy; check out the comments

Ameesha Patel has issued a clarification on Instagram about the fate of her character Sakina in Gadar 2. Or is it a disclaimer? Well, fans can't help but think it's a massive spoiler.
MUMBAI:Ameesha Patel has issued a clarification on Instagram about the fate of her character Sakina in Gadar 2. Or is it a disclaimer? Well, fans can't help but think it's a massive spoiler.

Ameesha posted a still from the recently released teaser of Gadar 2, the sequel of her 2001 blockbuster, co-starring Sunny Deol. In the still, Sunny's iconic character Tara Singh is seen mourning and praying in front of a grave. 

Ameesha posted a clarification on Twitter regarding that still that has become a talking point among fans of the franchise. She wrote, “Hey all my lovely fans!! Too many of u have been concerned n worried about this shot from GADAR 2 thinking it is SAKINA who is dead!!! well it’s not !! Who it is I can’y say but it is NOT SAKINA ! So pls don’t worry !! Love u all"

Gadar 2: Exciting! Anil Sharma to recreate Main Nikla Gaddi Leke after Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava

Ever since the teaser of Gadar 2 released, fans started speculating whether it's Sakina's grave and if Tara Singh's wife has been presumably killed in a cross-border altercation. When the video of Udd Jaa Kale Kaava, a rehashed version of their iconic song from Gadar, was dropped on Wednesday, fans couldn't help but notice Ameesha's purple eyes while she was romancing Tara. They began speculating if Sakina is dead since she didn't have purple eyes originally. 

Fans didn't take too kindly to Ameesha's ‘clarification' as they blamed her for dropping a major spoiler about the film over a month ahead of its release on August 11. One user commented, “Why you are you spoiling the movie before it's release, people would have gone in anticipation of something wrong with Sakina, now you curtailed the audience by giving the spoiler out, or may be you are just bluffing."

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Hindustan Times 


 

