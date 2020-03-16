Oops! Ananya Panday comes under public wrath for opting an uncomfortable outfit at Liger trailer launch, see reactions

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, who was present at the trailer launch of her upcoming film ‘Liger’ starring Vijay Deverakonda, graced the Mumbai event in a bold and daring outfit. Ananya opted for a black midi dress with a midriff cut-out, flaunting her abs, and a thigh-high slit. However, as the pictures and videos surfaced online, scores of netizens trolled the actress for choosing an uncomfortable ensemble.

Also Read: Exclusive! Ranveer Singh and Ananya Panday to have a dance number in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Ananya Panday plays the role of Vijay's love interest in 'Liger' and towards the end of the trailer, Mike Tyson makes a stylish entry which is followed by a dialogue exchange between him and Vijay. When Vijay says, "I'm a Fighter," Tyson, in reply asks, "If you're a Fighter, what am I?"

The 2-minute-long trailer introduces audiences to Vijay's character, who's an MMA fighter in the film, and shows him acing the fight sequences with ease though he has a stammering problem.

Meanwhile, the trailer of 'Liger' takes audiences on a rollercoaster from action to romance to drama. The first song from 'Liger', titled 'Akdi Pakdi' was released before the trailer. It featured Vijay and Ananya ruling the dance floor with their moves.

Helmed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by Karan Johar's 'Liger', which marks Vijay's debut in Hindi cinema and the 'Khaali Peeli' actor's first multilingual film, is all set to hit theatres on August 25, 2022.

