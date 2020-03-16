Oops! Ananya Panday comes under public wrath for opting an uncomfortable outfit at Liger trailer launch, see reactions

Ananya Panday appearedfor the trailer launch of Puri Jagannadh’s Liger featuring Vijay Deverakonda in a black midi dress with a midriff cut-out, and a thigh-high slit

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 07/22/2022 - 14:32
movie_image: 
Oops! Ananya Panday comes under public wrath for opting an uncomfortable outfit at Liger trailer launch, see reactions

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, who was present at the trailer launch of her upcoming film ‘Liger’ starring Vijay Deverakonda, graced the Mumbai event in a bold and daring outfit. Ananya opted for a black midi dress with a midriff cut-out, flaunting her abs, and a thigh-high slit. However, as the pictures and videos surfaced online, scores of netizens trolled the actress for choosing an uncomfortable ensemble.

Also Read: Exclusive! Ranveer Singh and Ananya Panday to have a dance number in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Ananya Panday plays the role of Vijay's love interest in 'Liger' and towards the end of the trailer, Mike Tyson makes a stylish entry which is followed by a dialogue exchange between him and Vijay. When Vijay says, "I'm a Fighter," Tyson, in reply asks, "If you're a Fighter, what am I?"

The 2-minute-long trailer introduces audiences to Vijay's character, who's an MMA fighter in the film, and shows him acing the fight sequences with ease though he has a stammering problem.

Also Read: Exclusive! Ranveer Singh and Ananya Panday to have a dance number in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Meanwhile, the trailer of 'Liger' takes audiences on a rollercoaster from action to romance to drama. The first song from 'Liger', titled 'Akdi Pakdi' was released before the trailer. It featured Vijay and Ananya ruling the dance floor with their moves.

Helmed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by Karan Johar's 'Liger', which marks Vijay's debut in Hindi cinema and the 'Khaali Peeli' actor's first multilingual film, is all set to hit theatres on August 25, 2022.

Credit: The Free Press Journal

Bollywood movies Vijay Deverakonda Liger Ananya Panday Karan Johar Ranveer Singh Ramya Krishnan Puri Jagannadh Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 07/22/2022 - 14:32

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
BIG Update! This is how Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts to demanding Rs 250 crore alimony from Naga Chaitanya
MUMBAI: The latest episode of Koffee With Karan was graced by Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Akshay Kumar. During the episode...
Shocking! Kumkum Bhagya girls Rehyna Malhotra, Aparna Mishra, and Tina Philip do this strange act on the sets | Deets Inside
MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Upcoming Drama! Sai’s motherly concern frightens Virat
MUMBAI : The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Revealed! Will Pushpa fame Allu Arjun make a cameo in Shehzada? Kartik Aaryan reacts
MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is basking in the glory of his recent successful film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2....
#AbhiRa Goals! Gear up for the most ROMANTIC Moment while Akshara tries to heal Abhimanyu's hand in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are...
Shocking! Rakhi Sawant reveals that her marriage will take place in Bigg Boss 16 house says “My Nikkah will take place in the house and Salman Khan and Bigg Boss will do the arrangements”
MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant is one of the most famous names in the world of entertainment. Recently, she grabbed the headlines...
Recent Stories
AA
Revealed! Will Pushpa fame Allu Arjun make a cameo in Shehzada? Kartik Aaryan reacts
Latest Video