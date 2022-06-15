Oops! Anushka Sharma is not pregnant, but visited Kokilaben hospital for THIS reason

Anushka Sharma is currently busy shooting for ‘Chakda Express’, a biopic based on India's women’s team’s fast bowler Jhulan Goswami

MUMBAI: Anushka Sharma was spotted at Mumbai’s Kokilaben hospital on Tuesday and soon after speculations started doing rounds that the actress might be expecting her second child. However, according to the recent reports, she had gone to see a physiotherapist.

Anushka is not pregnant for the second time, at least not yet. The actress is playing a bowler in her upcoming next, 'Chakda Express'. The role is very demanding and for those who are not sportsmen, the body tends to become sore if you indulge in heavy sports that involve a lot of stretching, running and diving.

Meanwhile, little did Virat and Anushka expect the excitement that it would generate on social media.

Anushka has been preparing quite intensely for ‘Chakda Express’. The film is inspired by the life of India's women’s team’s fast bowler Jhulan Goswami.

'Chakda Xpress' traces Jhulan's inspirational journey as she moves up the ladder despite the hindrances posed by misogynistic politics to fulfil her dream of playing cricket for India. She succeeded in her goal and went on to captain the Indian women's national cricket team and is a role model for aspiring cricketers in the country.

