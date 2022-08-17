Oops! Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 fame Kiara Advani comes under public wrath and the reason will surely leave you in splits

Kiara Advani who was last seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo might reunite with rumored boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra for their upcoming project Adal Badal

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/17/2022 - 10:19
movie_image: 
Oops! Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 fame Kiara Advani comes under public wrath and the reason will surely leave you in splits

MUMBAI: Kiara Advani was spotted in the city while she was making her way to the jetty for her shoot. It's monsoon and one may expect everyone to carry their umbrellas. However, Bollywood actresses often choose not to hold the umbrellas for themselves but their personal boys do it for them and Kiara had been no exception but this did not go well with the netizens who started trolling the actress soon after the video went viral.

Also Read: KJo, Arjun shocked after Sonam calls Kiara Advani 'underrated'

Netizens are slamming the Jug Jug Jeeyo actress and questioning her privilege. One user said, " I don't understand, can't she hold her umbrella? That would have been easy". Another user wrote, " What's wrong with her hands can't she hold her umbrella". Kiara anyways looked unhappy with that umbrella as it did help her much.

Also Read: Good News! Lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to reunite for THIS upcoming love story

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been the talk of the town lately due to their recent Instagram session together to celebrate 1 year of Shershaah. Since then, fans were curious to know if the rumoured lovebirds will be seen together on the big screen and amid this, a report has come in claiming the same. If reports are to be believed then Sidharth and Kiara may reunite on the big screen after Shershaah in a unique love story titled 'Adal Badal.'

Credit: BollywoodLife

Bollywood movies Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Kiara Advani Shershaah MS Dhoni Jug Jugg Jeeyo Kabir Singh Laxmii Lust Stories TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/17/2022 - 10:19

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kumkum Bhagya: What! Ranbir leaves Kohli's house with Prachi, and Sid to make this huge announcement
MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the...
Pushpa Impossible: What! Damini takes charge to save Pushpa, asks for all the documents
MUMBAI : Sony SAB's new show by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, titled ‘Pushpa Impossible’, has begun to make a...
EXCLUSIVE! Brownie Parasher BAGS Dangal TV's Jai Hanuman
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.We all know that a lot of...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: OMG! Sriti Jha reveals who is the winner of the show
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant Chetna Pande to participate in the show?
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen...
Anupamaa: Disheartening! Anupamaa cuts off ties with Vanraj and Shahs, welcomes Anuj home with aarti
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Recent Stories
Kya Baat Hai! Check out the shocking common factor between Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor
Kya Baat Hai! Check out the shocking common factor between Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor
Latest Video