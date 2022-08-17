Oops! Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 fame Kiara Advani comes under public wrath and the reason will surely leave you in splits

MUMBAI: Kiara Advani was spotted in the city while she was making her way to the jetty for her shoot. It's monsoon and one may expect everyone to carry their umbrellas. However, Bollywood actresses often choose not to hold the umbrellas for themselves but their personal boys do it for them and Kiara had been no exception but this did not go well with the netizens who started trolling the actress soon after the video went viral.

Netizens are slamming the Jug Jug Jeeyo actress and questioning her privilege. One user said, " I don't understand, can't she hold her umbrella? That would have been easy". Another user wrote, " What's wrong with her hands can't she hold her umbrella". Kiara anyways looked unhappy with that umbrella as it did help her much.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been the talk of the town lately due to their recent Instagram session together to celebrate 1 year of Shershaah. Since then, fans were curious to know if the rumoured lovebirds will be seen together on the big screen and amid this, a report has come in claiming the same. If reports are to be believed then Sidharth and Kiara may reunite on the big screen after Shershaah in a unique love story titled 'Adal Badal.'

