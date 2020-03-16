Oops! Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri falls badly while riding a bicycle, see Insta post

MUMBAI: Nargis Fakhri fell off from her bicycle as she tried to make a video for Instagram. However, the actor picked herself up and made another video the way she wanted to.

Also Read: Throwback! Nargis Fakhri gave a befitting reply to the netizens’ trolls after Rockstar’s release

The incident happened when Nargis was cycling with a friend in the UK countryside. She mentioned the location to be Soho Farmhouse in her Instagram post. The first picture showed Nargis laughing as she sat next to her bicycle which had crashed into a wooden fence post. The next video showed Nargis cycling at a fast speed and looking back to show her face to the camera. However, as she turned back, her bicycle skidded off the road and then crashed into the post.

Fans and friends dropped laughing emojis in the comments section. Actor-dancer Lauren Gottlieb commented, "Lmao!!!! You!!!" Musician Manj Musik wrote, "Dammn Spider-Man got nothing on you! Hope you are ok!" while singer Guru Randhawa asked, 'Omg are you ok?" A fan wrote, "Damn hahaha glad you’re ok," while another said, "Your accidents also got style."

Also Read: Sad! When Nargis Fakhri was brutally trolled for gaining weight, netizens called her pregnant

Nargis recently made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival in France. She walked the red carpet in a beige pink Nedo dress. Sharing her experience, she asserted, “I did have pre-jitters, I was a little stressed about walking the red carpet as walking for Cannes is a big thing. You want everything to work out. You are praying that you don’t fall or step on your dress or that any mishaps happen."

Credit: Hindustan Times