Oops! Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri falls badly while riding a bicycle, see Insta post

Nargis recently made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival in France
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 05/27/2022 - 12:26
movie_image: 
Nargis Fakhri

MUMBAI: Nargis Fakhri fell off from her bicycle as she tried to make a video for Instagram. However, the actor picked herself up and made another video the way she wanted to.

Also Read: Throwback! Nargis Fakhri gave a befitting reply to the netizens’ trolls after Rockstar’s release

The incident happened when Nargis was cycling with a friend in the UK countryside. She mentioned the location to be Soho Farmhouse in her Instagram post. The first picture showed Nargis laughing as she sat next to her bicycle which had crashed into a wooden fence post. The next video showed Nargis cycling at a fast speed and looking back to show her face to the camera. However, as she turned back, her bicycle skidded off the road and then crashed into the post.

 

 

Fans and friends dropped laughing emojis in the comments section. Actor-dancer Lauren Gottlieb commented, "Lmao!!!! You!!!" Musician Manj Musik wrote, "Dammn Spider-Man got nothing on you! Hope you are ok!" while singer Guru Randhawa asked, 'Omg are you ok?" A fan wrote, "Damn hahaha glad you’re ok," while another said, "Your accidents also got style."

Also Read: Sad! When Nargis Fakhri was brutally trolled for gaining weight, netizens called her pregnant

Nargis recently made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival in France. She walked the red carpet in a beige pink Nedo dress. Sharing her experience, she asserted, “I did have pre-jitters, I was a little stressed about walking the red carpet as walking for Cannes is a big thing. You want everything to work out. You are praying that you don’t fall or step on your dress or that any mishaps happen."

Credit: Hindustan Times

TellyChakkar Bollywood movies Nargis Fakhri Rockstar Housefull 3 Azhar Main Tera Hero Amavas Madras Cafe
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 05/27/2022 - 12:26

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Major Twist! Ruhi consumes drugs, Falls unconscious
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist,...
Tragedy! After Bidisha De Majumder, another Kolkata model found hanging in her room, details inside
MUMBAI: In another shocking event, a Kolkata based model Manjusha Niyogi was found dead in her Kolkata’s residence on...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Woah! Officer informs Revati about not being able to find drugs in the room, Revati shocked
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist,...
EXCLUSIVE! Riddhima Pandit and Simba Nagpal APPROACHED for Jhalak Dikhla Jaa season 10?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the telly world.Also read: ...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Revati instructs the officer to check Saransh’s room, GPS overhears the conversation
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist,...
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10: Exclusive! Divyanka Tripathi and Mohsin Khan to participate in the show?
MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa was one of the most loved dance reality shows on television.Where many celebrities are...
Recent Stories
Tragedy! After Bidisha De Majumder, another Kolkata model found hanging in her room, details inside
Tragedy! After Bidisha De Majumder, another Kolkata model found hanging in her room, details inside
Latest Video