Oops! Bollywood celebs who made Fashion disasters in 2021

MUMBAI : The year 2021 has drawn to a close. While the first half was spent in a partial lockdown, things started looking up slowly. But the pandemic is again upon us. In 2021, sadly some of Bollywood's best-dressed ladies gave us fashion moments that were totally forgettable.

Urfi Javed has undoubtedly been the queen of cringe-worthy outfits in 2021. We do not know which one to choose from her wide range. From tacky recreations of already outlandish outfits to odd silhouettes, people were left scratching their heads. And we are not talking about any skin show here!

Fashion-wise, 2021 was a year when Mouni Roy stuck to some serious bling with sparkling dresses, gowns, and sarees. She also donned some lovely desi outfits. However, the dress below will go down at one of her worst in 2021.

Priyanka Chopra is someone who knocks it out of the park almost every time with her fashion choices but this floral suit with that long trench coat was a total disaster.

Sonam Kapoor who is well-known for her fashionista, was away from the limelight for the whole year in terms of films as she did not have a release. However, she donned a lot of haute couture. This floral dress did not impress us at all.

While Alia Bhatt's fashion choices for 2021 have fluctuated between some good choices and some very average ones. However, the ones for RRR have been downright insipid. Here is one example...

So, these were the ladies who failed to impress us in 2021. We hope that we will get some truly glam looks in the coming year.

