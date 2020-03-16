Oops! Bollywood celebs who were trolled for all the bizarre reasons

MUMBAI: Trollers do not spare anyone and celebs are their easy target. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Urfi Javed, Harnaaz Sandhu, Shilpa Shetty, Badshah, Kangana Ranaut and more celebrities got trolled this week for various reasons.

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu appeared as a guest on India's Got Talent 9 and the netizens were upset seeing the way judges Shilpa Shetty, Badshah, Manoj Muntashir, and Kirron Kher interacted with her. The netizens were annoyed with the way judges welcomed Harnaaz and called it fake.

Urfi Javed has reacted to Kashmera Shah's ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padho’ Comment. Urfi gave a befitting reply to Kashmera and said “I really really wasn’t going to post this, but I want to dissect this point by point.” After this, the next story of the Bigg Boss OTT fame showed a snapshot of an article on Kashmera Shah taking a dig at the actress. The article had two quotes from Kashmera that read, “Main Urfi ko jaanti hoon because I think she is famous on Instagram. Yeh wahi ladki hai na jisko kuch din pehle ek watchman ne nikala tha, building mein aane se mana kiya tha, nai sorry road pe khade rehne se mana kiya tha. Mujhe uske liye kaafi bura laga tha. Isliye main Beti Bachao Beti Padhao bolti rehti hoon, educated hote toh unhe yeh bhi pata hota ke main kaun hoon. Anyway all the best.”

Lock Upp host Kangana Ranaut recently called Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, and Shah Rukh Khan unsuccessful hosts. She called Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan and herself the super host who got the privileged to host successful shows.

John Abraham lost his cool during a press conference when a journalist asked him about the ‘action overdose’ in his film 'Attack'. During an interview with IndianExpress.com, the actor said, “The press, some of you, I don’t generalise, at times, ask very stupid questions, there’s no basis for it also. And I understand we all are humans, at times I really get riled up when I get asked a stupid question, the actor said.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan loses her cool as she sees a pap's leg was about to get injured by her and yelled at the driver saying, 'peechhe dekh yaar', 'Sambhalo yaar'. Netizens got irked with her attitude and trolled her.

