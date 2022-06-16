Oops! #Boycott Brahmastra trending, netizens annoyed with Ranbir Kapoor, scroll down to know more

Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra trailer starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy has been released and it has received mixed reactions from the public

MUMBAI: Ayan Mukerji’s directorial ‘Brahmastra’ trailer was released yesterday. While the trailer got a positive response, within a few hours ‘#BoycottBrahmastra’ started trending on Twitter.

Also Read: Revealed! Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji was annoyed with Brahmastra actor Ranbir Kapoor for THIS reason

Some Twitterati urged masses to boycott the film due to varied reasons. The team of the movie is facing backlash as they showed Ranbir Kapoor wearing shoes and entering a temple. Check out the tweets here:

A user commented, “Entering Temple with shoes, this is what we can expect from Urduwood. Bollywood never misses a chance to hurt our sentiments towards Sanatana Dharma,” while the other wrote, “Waah re bollywood entering temple with shoes on. Boycott this movie!!! Let them feel our power!!! Aakhir kab tak urduwood bane rahoge”.

The third user commented, “#RanbirKapoor is Shown Wearing Shoes and Ringing a Bell in Temple #Brahmastra #Bollywood Will Never Stop Insulting Hinduism.”

Also Read: Shocking! Ranbir Kapoor will not grace the ‘Koffee with Karan’ show, Read to know more

The stellar cast includes Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. Shah Rukh Khan is also expected to do a cameo in the movie.

Brahmastra is produced by Karan Johar. The film is a part of one of the planned triology of an imaginary universe named Astraverse. The movie is being presented by SS Rajamouli in South.

Credit: The Free Press Journal

Bollywood movies Ranbir Kapoor Brahmastra Ayan Mukerji Amitabh Bachchan Alia Bhatt Shah Rukh Khan Nagarjuna Mouni Roy TellyChakkar
Latest Video