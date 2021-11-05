OOPS! Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor deletes anti-crackers tweet after picture of dad Anil Kapoor bursting one surfaces online

MUMBAI: It’s the Diwali festive season and every year celebrities use their status and reach to promote a lifestyle of a heathier festival season by observing a cracker-free Diwali. This year, too, Harsh Varrdhan Karpoor used his social media platform to spread the message about celebrating Diwali without crackers and make it a celebratory period also for the animals around. But soon after, he deleted his tweets.

Harsh took to his twitter account to write, “People still bursting firecrackers all over the place.. my pets are scared, it’s uncomfortable for everyone at home and really bad for the environment in more ways than one.. I’ve never been a prisoner to cultural presets for these reasons.. common sense has to prevail sometimes.”

But many netizens didn’t take well to this message and retaliated by sharing a clip of Harsh’s dad Anil Kapoor bursting a firecracker with him and sister Sonam Kapoor watching. Harsh replied to them saying, “Was years ago.. but as we progress we learn more and try and better our ways .. at least some of us.”

Another user used the same picture to ask Harsh why he didn’t stop his dad then, questioning if his common sense just prevailed recently, to which Harsh respectfully replied, “Recently bro… open to change… are you? Yeah didn’t think so.”

The back and forth continued with other users too and when one of them called Harsh a hypocrite for using expensive cars and ACs while selling firecrackers supports livelihood of many, Harsh took a final stand, saying, “My tweet about the crackers isn’t meant to be political.. yeah very sad indeed can’t share an opinion without you guys going into a tizzy .. lol.”

