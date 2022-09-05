Oops! Ira Khan gets trolled for cutting her birthday cake in bikini with her family, see reactions

MUMBAI: Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan celebrated her birthday on Saturday. The young lady celebrated with a pool party, which looks perfect given the sweltering weather. Recently an unseen pic created a stir among the netizens where Ira Khan can be seen in a printed bikini with her mom, Reena Dutta, dad Aamir Khan, and Azad Rao Khan celebrating her birthday. Needless to say, the pic got trolled royally.

A person commented, "Yeh bday hai ki pool party, " while another one wrote, "Besharam cheeeeee." Another person hit the nail on the head when he said that people would look at the pic only to read the comments. Ira Khan who has studied film-making abroad has directed a play. The young lady has been open on social media about her struggle with clinical depression. She has revealed how her extended family including Kiran Rao guided her through a bad phase.

This is not the first time Bollywood kids have been trolled for posing in swimwear in front of family members. Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan's holiday pics from the Maldives were trolled royally. Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan is also gearing up for his Bollywood debut. Ira Khan makes more news that Junaid as she is quite active on social media. She began dating Nupur Shikhare in the lockdown.

