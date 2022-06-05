Oops! Kajol faces the wrath as netizens troll her for her RUDE behavior, see reactions

MUMBAI: Celebrities are under constant media scrutiny, and they always garner the limelight for whatever they do. Be it their casual outing with their family members or their stunning red carpet looks, they never fail to become the talk of the town.

Bollywood actress, Kajol was spotted on May 5th leaving a plush cafe in Bandra, Mumbai along with one of her friends. While Kajol's fans are drooling over her fuss-free look, the other hand, a section of netizens wasn't pleased with the actress' behaviour. They flooded the comment section of the post and started trolling Kajol for being rude and not greeting the paps.

While one user wrote, "Isme kis baat ka attitude hai", another one took to the comment section to write, "She's very rude." Another netizen's comment can be read as "She was never friendly." Meanwhile, another follower wrote, "Rudely behaviour in star ka paisa aa gya h to."

On August 5, 2021, Kajol had turned 47 and had received warm wishes from her fans. On the occasion of her birthday, Kajol had obliged her fans' requests and had cut her birthday cake with them.

Kajol is known for her iconic roles in her films like Baazigar, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, My Name Is Khan, Fanaa, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, etc. Despite her enchanting looks and pleasing personality, Kajol often becomes the target of trolls.

Credit: Bollywood Shaadis