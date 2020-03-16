Oops! Kangana Ranaut faces netizens’ WRATH for her upcoming directorial project, see reactions

Kangana Ranaut is all set for her upcoming directorial project ‘Emergency’
MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut was spotted at the airport today enroute to Delhi to begin the prep for her next movie, Emergency, based on a vital chapter in late PM Indira Gandhi's life, which the actress herself will be directing. No sooner the news went on social media, comments started pouring in, referencing how badly Dhaakad just tanked at the box office, adding to the consecutive list of flops of Kangana Ranaut, and how Emergency is likely to join the list.

Two users commented: “One more flop” and “One more flop on the way,” while a third wrote: “1000 tickets ke liye itni mehnat. Appreciable,” and a fourth added, “Next flop coming soon.” While another netizen chipped in by writing, “Back to back flops ka world record jo karna hai,” whereas another comment read, “V good decision. She should stop spoiling others' lives. She can be producer, director, actor and also audience of her film! She will do good to humanity.”

Meanwhile, one user wished to know, “Who are the producers willing to put money behind an actress with a string of flops to her name? Shocking how she keeps getting hyped when her last good BO collection (superhit) was 7 years ago.”

Kangana has earlier made it clear that Emergency isn't a biopic on Indira Gandhi's life, but rather an intense political drama, chronicling a crucial chapter of the latter's life and career.

