Oops! Karan Johar and Sara Ali Khan are turned away from this restaurant

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most popular actresses in the Bollywood industry. The diva is also popular on social media. Sara and filmmaker Karan Johar are in London. Find out what happened when they went to a restaurant.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 06/29/2022 - 15:11
movie_image: 
MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan is one of the most popular actresses in the Bollywood industry.

The diva is also popular on social media. Sara and filmmaker Karan Johar are in London. On Tuesday, the filmmaker posed for photos with actor Alia Bhatt and fashion designer Manish Malhotra during an outing. On Wednesday, Sara shared a new video featuring Karan. The filmmaker and actor tried their best to get a table at a restaurant, but were denied entrance even after using Alia’s name to get access.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Sara shared a video. She filmed Karan as he tried to convince a server that the two had a reservation at the restaurant, which was made under Alia Bhatt’s name. Karan is heard asking the server, “Is there a table booked in the name of Alia Bhatt?” When the server responded with ‘no booking at the moment’, Karan tried his luck again by asking, “No booking? Not in her name for four people?”

Karan then smiled and looked into the camera, as Sara Ali Khan joked with him and said, “There’s always a first time Karan. I think he said toodles to us. Bye, bye.” Sharing the video, Sara wrote, “When Karan Johar and me were left reservation-less and hungry, so had some KFC.”

Take a look below.

Sara is in London for her work. Earlier, she shared a picture of London’s Natural History Museum. On Tuesday, she also shared pictures of her dressed in a purple Manish Malhotra saree on her social media handle.

What is your take on Sara’s video featuring Karan? Hit the comment section.

CREDIT:  HINDUSTAN TIMES

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 06/29/2022 - 15:11

