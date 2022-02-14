Oops! Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions gets trolled for reposting a negative review of Gehraiyaan; the memes will crack you up

MUMBAI: Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan, which stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, has been the talk of the town. The film has managed to win a few hearts through its twists and turns. But a majority of the audience found the movie to be a waste of time.

Trolls are now busy making memes on the movie and expressing their dislike towards it. Amidst this, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions accidentally reposted a negative review of the film on their Instagram stories.

Team Gehraiyaan, from Deepika Padukone to Ananya Pandey, has been reposting the positive reviews they have bagged for the film. Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions has been doing the same. However, it accidentally reposted a negative review of the film.

It read, “The only Gehraiyaan after watching Gehraiyaan are the one’s in my brain because of all the brain damage that movie gave me.” Well, the account user immediately deleted the post, but it was too late. A screenshot of the post is viral on the internet.

Gehraiyaan revolves around four millennials played by Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa and their twisted romance.

