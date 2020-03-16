Oops! Kareena Kapoor Khan faces public wrath for her recent remarks about Indian Railways, see trolls

MUMBAI : Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. However, the film failed to do wonders in theatres and turned out to be the biggest mishap. Meanwhile, Kareena’s joke over her character in Jab We Met ‘increased revenue of Indian Railways’ has become the talk of the town.

Recently Kareena Kapoor made a joke about how her character, Geet from Imtiaz Ali's Jab We Met helped increase the revenue of Indian Railways. Slipping into her character of Geet years later, Bebo said, "Mere Geet play karne ke baad harem pants ki sale aur Indian Railways ki revenue, dono badh gayi hai by the way."

And now, this statement of the actress has also grabbed the attention of the masses. And she is yet again getting trolled for making a joke about it. One of the netizens called Kareena's comment, a high-headed one. ‘Delusional woman !’ wrote another user. ‘Due to her movie " Chupke Chupke " The number of dumb girl increased’, commented the third user.

The fourth user quoted, ‘कुत्ता पालो , ग़लत फ़हमी नही।‘ ‘Yes, it was the first movie ever shot in train, before that nobody knew that we have railway transportation too..’ commented another Twitterati.

Laal Singh Chaddha is said to be a disaster at the box office. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan starrer is a remake of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump and was released on 11 August. However, the film hasn't been able to recreate any magic at the box office.

