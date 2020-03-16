Oops! Major actress Sobhita Dhulipala is surfacing headlines for THIS reason, details inside

MUMBAI: Sobhita Dhulipala, who was most recently seen in the Adivi Sesh movie ‘Major’, shows her middle finger in a viral video ostensibly at those who are linking her up with Telugu star Naga Chaitanya. Her detractors on social media have accused Sobhita of being responsible for the much-publicised breakup between Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who’s herself a popular actress.

Even though the video footage obscures the target of her gesture, netizens claim it is Sobhita Dhulipala’s response to the rumours of her link-up with Naga Chaitanya. The upload time and date haven’t been made public, though.

Incidentally, the actress has denied the rumours, calling them “baseless”, whereas Naga Chaitanya has not responded at all. His PR team, however, has blamed the Samantha camp for the rumour.

Sobhita Dhulipala, who played one of the lead roles in the popular web series Made In Heaven, is currently making headlines for her personal life. According to the early reports, Naga Chaitanya has bought a beautiful property in the Jubilee Hills neighbourhood of Hyderabad, which is now under construction. The two, Naga Chaitanya and Shobita Dhulipala, were reportedly sighted visiting the location, most likely taking a tour around the place.

