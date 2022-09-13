Oops! Netizens call Tara Sutaria’s boyfriend Aadar Jain ‘Sasta Ranbir Kapoor’ and the reason will leave you in splits

MUMBAI : Tara Sutaria who was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Ek Villain Returns opposite Arjun Kapoor was spotted at the airport yesterday with her boyfriend Adar Jain. However, netizens were quick to mention his uncanny resemblance with Ranbir Kapoor and began calling Aadar the ‘lite version’ of Ranbir.



The actress donned a black crop top and complimented it with brown track pants while Adar made a dapper appearance in black tracksuit, Netizens started comparing Aadar with Brahmastra star and began calling Aadar ‘Sasta Ranbir Kapoor’.

A user wrote, “रणबीर कपूर लाइट, while another commented, “Sasta ranbir”.“For a split second I thought it was @raghavjuyal,” a comment read. Another wrote, “Ya to Varun Dhawan Laga mere ko”

A troll wrote, “both are fIops and she is trying to stick herself to kapoor family” A comment read, “Yeh aadar toh Daadar ka taxiwalla lagta hai BC !!!”



It was back in August 2020 that Tara finally confirmed her relationship with Aadar. The duo is often seen hanging out with the Kapoors including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and the gang during any festive celebrations. There are also rumours that the duo will soon tie the knot.

On the professional front, Tara Sutaria will be next seen in Apurva.



Credit: Koimoi