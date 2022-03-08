Oops! Netizens compare Suhana Khan with Hollywood actor Kylie Jenner and the reason will leave you in splits

MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan dropped in for a dinner date with her The Archies co-star Agastya Nanda and his mother Shweta Nanda. While Suhana looked gorgeous in a black crop top paired with blue denim, fans are stunned to see an uncanny resemblance between her and Kylie Jenner. Many claim that she looks like Kylie here and wonders how she has become so fair.

Suhana Khan often gets picked for her skin tone and this time too she is getting trolled as the trollers question how come she has become so fair. One user wrote, Kylie Jenner Jaisi lag rahi hai . Suhana Itni fair kaise ho gai.

Suhana Khan who looked in a rush and ignored posing for the shutterbugs was picked for the same and called arrogant. One user mentioned, Abhi to ek bhi film nhi aayi or itna bhav de rahe hain media wale. Another user wrote, Ye khud he states h shayad kaha jarhe h tabi media ko pta chlta h fir inko dekh k look nhi dete sahi.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Shweta Nanda and Nikhil Nanda’s son Agastya Nanda will be reportedly romantically paired opposite each other, while the Khan and Bachchan family have been friends for ages now.

