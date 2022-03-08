Oops! Netizens compare Suhana Khan with Hollywood actor Kylie Jenner and the reason will leave you in splits

Suhana Khan is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies opposite Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda co-starring Khushi Kapoor and many others

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/03/2022 - 19:10
movie_image: 
Oops! Netizens compare Suhana Khan with Hollywood actor Kylie Jenner and the reason will leave you in splits

MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan dropped in for a dinner date with her The Archies co-star Agastya Nanda and his mother Shweta Nanda. While Suhana looked gorgeous in a black crop top paired with blue denim, fans are stunned to see an uncanny resemblance between her and Kylie Jenner. Many claim that she looks like Kylie here and wonders how she has become so fair.

Also Read: Suhana Khan is not making her debut on 'Koffee With Karan'

Suhana Khan often gets picked for her skin tone and this time too she is getting trolled as the trollers question how come she has become so fair. One user wrote, Kylie Jenner Jaisi lag rahi hai . Suhana Itni fair kaise ho gai.

Suhana Khan who looked in a rush and ignored posing for the shutterbugs was picked for the same and called arrogant. One user mentioned, Abhi to ek bhi film nhi aayi or itna bhav de rahe hain media wale. Another user wrote, Ye khud he states h shayad kaha jarhe h tabi media ko pta chlta h fir inko dekh k look nhi dete sahi.

Also Read: Shocking! Suhana Khan gets trolled as she steps out for dinner with Agastya Nanda; netizens call her “Kylie Jenner”

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Shweta Nanda and Nikhil Nanda’s son Agastya Nanda will be reportedly romantically paired opposite each other, while the Khan and Bachchan family have been friends for ages now.

Credit: BollywoodLife

TellyChakkar Bollywood movies Suhana Khan Agastya Nanda Shweta Nanda Shah Rukh Khan Gauri Khan Aryan Khan Amitabh Bachchan
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/03/2022 - 19:10

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
OMG! Kangana Ranaut says #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trend is Aamir Khan’s strategy to promote the film
MUMBAI: The upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha which stars Aamir Khan in the central role is making a lot of headlines....
HILARIOUS! Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants Jannat Zubair and Shivangi Joshi set major BFF goals, but look who seems ANNOYED with them
MUMBAI:Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is currently running on the small screens and also entertaining the viewers.We have seen...
Confirmed! Not Indian Idol, but Anu Malik will judge Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs season 9
MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs is one of the popular singing reality shows on the small screen. The...
Exclusive! Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs Neeti Mohan to judge the upcoming season?
MUMBAI: Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is one of the most loved reality shows on television. The talent on this show is unbelievable,...
EXCLUSIVE! Bharti Singh to host Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs season 9?
MUMBAI:Sa re Ga Ma Pa is one of the most oldest and popular singing reality shows of small screens.We have seen how so...
Oops! Netizens compare Suhana Khan with Hollywood actor Kylie Jenner and the reason will leave you in splits
MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan dropped in for a dinner date with her The Archies co-star...
Recent Stories
OMG! Kangana Ranaut says #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trend is Aamir Khan’s strategy to promote the film
OMG! Kangana Ranaut says #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trend is Aamir Khan’s strategy to promote the film
Latest Video